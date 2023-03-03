Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Government steps up counter-fraud skills and capability
Ambitious new plans for stepping up the government's fight against fraud were unveiled yesterday, as the Public Sector Fraud Authority unveil their new strategy for the Counter Fraud Profession.
Ambitious new plans for stepping up the government’s fight against fraud were unveiled yesterday (Thursday 2 March).
The Counter Fraud Profession Strategy outlines how the new Public Sector Fraud Authority (PSFA) will increase the skills, standards and capability of staff within government and beyond working on protecting public services from fraud.
As well as investing in counter fraud investigation skills, the cornerstone of the profession, the new strategy increases the focus on skills in fraud prevention and identification.
The government is also upskilling those that lead public sector counter fraud work and ensuring the 7,000 counter fraud professionals working across the public sector continue to develop their knowledge and skills. This will include 250 fraud risk experts trained by the end of 2023.
Cabinet Office Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said:
The challenge we face from fraud is stark. That is why I am proud to announce the launch of the updated Government Counter Fraud Profession Strategy, which will continue to enhance the capability and expertise of those fighting hard to protect taxpayers’ money.
Apprenticeships are also a key focus of the new strategy, with the PSFA launching in 2024 a new Apprenticeship in Counter Fraud. This will run alongside the existing Fraud Investigation Apprenticeship.
The new strategy has been developed and will be delivered in collaboration with government, law enforcement and industry counter fraud and learning experts. It will create a diverse and skilled pipeline of counter fraud talent to prevent fraud against the public sector.
The Public Sector Fraud Authority is partnering with experts including from Cifas, University of Coventry and the Australia Commonwealth Fraud Prevention Centre to deliver the strategy.
It is estimated the cost of fraud and error against the public sector is at least £33 billion per year. Although often hidden, fraud is the most pervasive crime in the UK and must be rooted out.
Mark Cheeseman, Interim CEO of the PSFA and Head of the Government Counter Fraud Profession said:
Fraudsters are a committed, capable and evolving adversary and the public sector is just as affected by this hidden crime as other sectors.
The launch of the new Government Counter Fraud Profession (GCFP) strategy sets out how the government is investing in building and modernising its fraud fighting capability.
The GCFP was launched in 2018 to develop a common structure for counter fraud capability across government and for those leading the fight against the crime.
At its inception the Profession had 3,000 members across 17 organisations including HM Revenue and Customs, the Department for Work and Pensions, and the Serious Fraud Office.
Since then it has grown exponentially and it now has around 7,000 members across 48 organisations, including policing and local government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-steps-up-counter-fraud-skills-and-capability
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Op-ed on the lauch of the veterans welfare review02/03/2023 16:05:00
Op-ed, originally published in the Daily Express, by Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer.
Review launched into welfare provision for veterans02/03/2023 13:05:00
A major review into the veteran welfare services for veterans has been announced today by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.
Construction starts at Manchester government hub as ‘cyber corridor’ plans accelerate24/02/2023 10:20:00
Minister Jeremy Quin broke ground on the Government Property Agency’s new First Street Hub in Manchester yesterday.
Thousands of government jobs moved to north-west and Yorkshire following government investment23/02/2023 14:15:00
More than 11,000 government roles have been relocated out of London and across the UK under the Places for Growth programme, the Cabinet Office has announced today.
Innovative new tech projects awarded funding to help veterans healthcare22/02/2023 13:20:00
£5 million awarded to 22 projects to drive forward cutting-edge treatments and technologies to support veterans’ healthcare
Thousands give their views on how COVID-19 Pandemic should be remembered in the UK17/02/2023 14:15:00
The UK Commission on Covid Commemoration is now considering all responses and final recommendations will be put to Government in Spring.
Apply now: New programme to improve digital and data skills17/02/2023 09:25:00
Applications are now open for a data and digital training pilot for GGP members from underrepresented backgrounds.
Experiences of nuclear test veterans to be further recognised as £200,000 fund opens for bids15/02/2023 16:05:00
Charities and Organisations across the UK are set to benefit from £200,000 in funding, as a funding scheme is opened to build community led programmes to recognise and support nuclear test veterans and their families.