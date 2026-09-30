Government strengthens firearms licensing safeguards

People applying for a firearm or shotgun certificate will face stronger safety checks under new rules to help keep the public safe.

From yesterday, applicants will be required to declare any second homes where firearms could also be stored, enabling police to conduct appropriate security checks and notify the relevant force where necessary.

They will also need to tell police about all people living in their household so they can identify any wider safety concerns, including risks linked to domestic abuse or mental wellbeing.

Further measures will strengthen medical checks throughout the 5 year life of a firearm or shotgun certificate. Certificate holders will be required to tell police if they are diagnosed with, or receive treatment for, a relevant medical condition, or if an existing condition gets worse.

They will also need to inform police if they seek treatment or advice from an online or private doctor rather than their GP, helping ensure licensing decisions are based on the most up-to-date information available.

Minister for Policing and Crime Sarah Jones said:

Public safety must always come first when it comes to firearms licensing. The UK already has some of the strongest gun controls in the world, but these changes will strengthen safeguards further by closing loopholes and helping ensure firearms do not fall into the wrong hands.

This latest legislation builds on long-standing work to strengthen firearms licensing, drawing on lessons identified through coroners’ findings and wider engagement with policing partners. This includes publishing robust statutory guidance for police, introducing mandatory medical checks, new national training for forces, and increases in firearms licensing fees.

Chief Constable David Gardner, NPCC Lead for Firearms and Explosives licensing, said:

NPCC firearms licensing works closely with the Home Office and welcomes these changes. The vast majority of firearms licence holders understand and support the need for statutory requirements for possessing firearms, whether for sport, recreation or work. It is important that police have access to all available information when assessing someone’s suitability to hold a firearms licence. These changes will provide a fuller picture of an individual’s circumstances and will help police identify potential concerns to ensure public safety remains central to firearms licensing decisions.

The Home Office has worked closely with policing partners, shooting organisations, health stakeholders and devolved administrations ahead of the changes coming into force.

Firearms campaigner Emma Ambler, whose sister and nieces were tragically killed in a firearms incident said:

I really welcome these changes from the government. Anything that helps strengthen the current firearms licencing process and puts the safety of the public first will always be a positive in my eyes. It’s good to see that learning from my family’s tragedy and others. We are finally being heard! There is always more to do, but for now I’m really pleased that the government is putting further safeguards in place.

A one month transitional period will apply from 29 September, during which applicants will still be able to submit existing application forms. From 29 October 2026, only the revised forms will be accepted.