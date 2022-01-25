Department for Transport
|Printable version
Government supports aviation sector recovery with airport slot alleviation for summer 2022
Move gives aviation sector flexibility and protects environment as airlines will not have to operate ghost flights to retain airport slots.
- government extends alleviation of airport slots usage rules with adjusted ratio of 70:30 for the summer 2022 season
- airlines will have to use their slots 70% of the time to retain their rights to them, providing support as demand for flights continues to returns to pre-pandemic levels
- change provides further support for aviation sector recovery, increases flexibility and protects the environment as airlines will not have to operate carbon-inefficient ‘ghost flights’ to retain their slots where markets are substantively closed
The UK government yesterday (24 January 2022) laid regulations before Parliament that will extend the airport slots rules alleviation for the upcoming summer season, supporting the aviation industry as demand for international travel returns.
Airlines will need to use their slots 70% of the time in order to keep them, but will also benefit from added flexibility over when they are justified not to use them, for example, where a market is substantively closed.
If this alleviation wasn’t provided, the usage threshold would default back to 80:20 with no additional flexibility on justified non-use, increasing the risk of ghost flights.
Following a period of consultation with the sector, the extension of alleviation from slots rules will further support its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as air travel returns to normal levels.
This aims to balance the need for continued support for the aviation sector’s finances, providing airlines with enough flexibility to adapt to changing restrictions and concerns around new variants, while ensuring slots get used where demand allows.
It also takes advantage of the UK’s new freedom to set its own slots rules after leaving the EU, to whose rules we were previously tied.
As part of this, the list of situations where airlines can claim justification for not using their slots is being widened further. As in the current winter season, this will cover situations where COVID-19 related restrictions at either end of a route result in severe reduction in demand. However, for the summer 2022 season, it will no longer be necessary for the airline to show that the measures were unforeseeable.
This means airlines won’t need to make the choice between running environmentally damaging ghost flights and losing their historic slot rights where markets remain closed as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, while also protecting long-term connectivity. For example, airlines would be able to apply for this measure if a country requires hotel quarantine or closes hotels or restaurants as a result of COVID-19.
In such circumstances, the regulations allow the airline to keep their historic rights to the slots even if passenger demand does not justify operating the flight.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday said:
Leaving the EU has allowed us to take back control of our airport slots rules, giving us greater flexibility to balance the needs of our magnificent aviation industry as it faces up to the pandemic.
Today’s extension marks a step back towards normal rules, helping the sector to recover and grow as travel returns while protecting it against any future uncertainty.
Aviation Minister Robert Courts yesterday said:
Since the onset of the pandemic we have provided relief from the slots usage rule to provide financial stability to the sector and prevent environmentally damaging ghost flights.
As demand for flights returns, it’s right we gradually move back to the previous rules while making sure we continue to provide the sector with the support it needs.
This is the latest initiative introduced by the government to support the aviation sector. It follows the removal of the temporary, extra testing measures introduced for Omicron in November 2021, which has made travel easier and cheaper for fully vaccinated passengers and has provided a big boost for the travel industry as we enter the peak new year booking period.
Airport slots are used to manage capacity at the busiest airports. A slot gives permission to use the full range of airport infrastructure (runway, terminal and gates, for instance) necessary to operate an air service at an airport on a specific date and time.
News desk enquiries
Media enquiries 020 7944 3021
Out of hours media enquiries 020 7944 4292
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
COVID-19 vaccinations
Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-supports-aviation-sector-recovery-with-airport-slot-alleviation-for-summer-2022
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Prime Minister declares UK one of the most open countries in Europe and ready for an international tourism boom25/01/2022 13:29:00
UK is safe and open for visitors with no testing for fully vaccinated tourists
UK open for travel with all restrictions removed for eligible vaccinated arrivals25/01/2022 11:25:00
Changes to COVID-19 testing measures for travellers arriving in the UK from 4am 11 February.
Olympic gold medallist and cyclist Chris Boardman to lead government's new active travel body24/01/2022 16:10:00
Active Travel England to create safer streets for cycling and walking to boost air quality and help improve the health and wellbeing of the nation.
North West on track to benefit from faster and more reliable train journeys as bill for next phase of HS2 to be laid in Parliament24/01/2022 15:38:00
Bill to extend HS2 from Crewe to Manchester, creating a new transport spine across the North West that will reduce journey times and boost local economies.
New executive agency Active Travel England launches24/01/2022 12:10:00
Active Travel England builds on government commitment to boost cycling and walking and deliver a healthy, safe and carbon-neutral transport system.
High Speed Rail (Crewe – Manchester) Bill and associated documents24/01/2022 11:33:00
Government confirms 4 technical refinements to the Western Leg of HS2 Phase 2b and sets out the strategic case for the HS2 Crewe-Manchester scheme.
Unnecessary train announcements binned in ‘bonfire of the banalities’24/01/2022 10:10:10
Redundant tannoy announcements to be reduced on trains ensuring quieter journeys for passengers.
Government commits funding to build back better and greener in our skies21/01/2022 13:10:00
Further funding announced to redesign the UK’s airspace to create quicker journeys and cut emissions.