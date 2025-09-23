Government supports top students out of Gaza to take up UK scholarships

Foreign and Education Secretaries announce Gazan students will arrive in the UK to take places at universities following government support to help them leave Gaza

Cohort includes recipients of prestigious Chevening scholarship which recognises potential future leaders.

Gazan students will benefit from world-class higher education and building lasting positive relationships with the UK.

Announcement is part of UK efforts to provide immediate support to certain groups to leave Gaza amidst the humanitarian catastrophe.

Students who have pursued their studies under the most difficult circumstances will arrive in the UK to take up places at some of the UK’s best universities following government support to help them leave Gaza.

The cohort includes those who have received the prestigious Chevening scholarship which recognises the leaders of tomorrow from all over the world and supports them to pursue one-year masters degrees in the UK. Chevening alumni include prime ministers, diplomats and filmmakers.

The cohort also includes those with fully funded university places for both masters and undergraduate courses to take up their places at UK universities this academic year.

This support recognises their potential role as leaders in the reconstruction of Gaza and the building of a better future for Israelis and Palestinians. The government is ensuring Gazan students can benefit from the UK’s world-class higher education sector, experience the UK’s culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

Since informing the students last month, the UK government has worked intensely to assist them to leave Gaza while the situation remains incredibly challenging.

The UK has worked closely with the Israeli authorities to ensure the students could leave Gaza and conducted biometric checks before the students departed for the UK.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:

The conflict in Gaza has had an appalling impact on education, with many children entirely unable to access schooling. Despite that, students in Gaza have shown incredible resilience and unwavering determination to pursue their studies against an appalling backdrop of death, destruction and famine. Talented students who have been awarded scholarships to UK universities need to be able to start their courses this Autumn so I am very grateful to our partners, including the Government of Jordan, for working with us these past weeks to help them leave to take up their places. Our support also reflects the UK’s commitment to the future of postwar Gaza and its reconstruction, where educating the next generation will play a vital role.

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson yesterday said:

These students have lived through an appalling ordeal, with many losing loved ones and having their studies torn apart by the devastating impact of war. I am relieved that we have been able to help them reach the UK and take up their places at our universities, where they can continue their education in safety. Education offers hope and opportunity and we are determined to ensure that all young people, whatever their circumstances, are able to benefit from it.

The UK continues to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, an unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid, better protection for civilians and a path to long-term peace.

Background

Chevening is the UK Government’s flagship international scholarship programme, awarding around 1300 scholarships annually to people with outstanding leadership potential from over 150 countries and territories.

For further information on Chevening Scholarships, please visit Chevening Foundation

Full scholarship in this context means students who have their course fees and living costs fully funded by an official financial sponsor, as specified in the Immigration Rules.

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7008 3100

Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.