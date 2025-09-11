Government takes action to protect bees from pesticides

Government announces new guidance to protect pollinators such as bees.

New guidance to protect our vital pollinators from harmful pesticides

The government delivers on commitment to review rules on emergency use of pesticides

This comes ahead of the launch of the new Environmental Improvement Plan, which will set out further detail of the government’s ambition to restore our natural environment, including protecting pollinators

The government has taken another step towards stopping the use of bee-killing neonicotinoid pesticides.

Today, the Health and Safety Executive has published new guidance for emergency authorisations of pesticides. These changes clarify and strengthen the existing guidance to ensure that anyone applying for an emergency authorisation to use a pesticide must take full account of the risks it poses to pollinators in their application. This is the next step in delivering the government’s commitment to end the use of banned neonicotinoids in England.

This move will ensure the essential role that pollinators play for British farming, and the health of our ecosystems is now properly recognised. Pollination is vital to our food systems and offers benefits to crop production in the UK estimated to be worth £500 million annually.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:

Nature is the bedrock of our economy, and it is vital that we take action to protect it for the future. We are committed to restoring our natural environment while supporting productivity and economic growth. That is why we are taking another step towards a complete ban on the use of bee killing pesticides in England and we will continue to support farmers and growers to adopt sustainable practices.

Three neonicotinoid pesticides are not authorised as they are known to be harmful to pollinators. These pesticides can contaminate pollen and nectar, harming bees’ ability to forage, navigate, and reproduce. The government has committed to completely preventing their use, including through emergency authorisations, and to exploring legislative options to do so.

An emergency authorisation application for the use of neonicotinoid pesticide Cruiser SB was denied earlier this year, after four consecutive years of derogations between 2021 and 2024.

Alongside these steps, the government has detailed how it will support farmers to reduce reliance on chemical pesticides in the UK Pesticides National Action Plan 2025. This includes measures to increase the use of Integrated Pest Management techniques.

The government will publish its new Environmental Improvement Plan in due course, setting out its ambitions to halt the decline of nature. This will build on existing work to protect and restore nature, clean up our rivers and seas, boost tree planting and reduce waste.

This government has already licensed the first wild beaver release since they were hunted to extinction around 400 years ago, announced the creation of a new national forest stretching from the Cotswolds to the Mendips, started cleaning up our rivers, lakes and seas by introducing tough new powers through a new Act of Parliament, initiated waste reforms which will see £10 billion invested in new recycling facilities, and will invest up to £400 million in tree planting and peatland restoration over the next two years.

