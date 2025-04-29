Government takes leaps forwards in driving up school standards

New regional improvement teams expanded to reach more than 200 schools and 120,000 children to drive up standards across the country.

Thousands more children are set to benefit from the government’s flagship new school improvement teams, as the programme significantly ramps up this week.

The government’s RISE (Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence) teams are expanding their reach from an initial 32 schools, to more than 200 reaching over 120,000 children.

The drive comes as the government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill progresses in the Lords this week, with new laws to put money back in parents’ pockets, keep children safe and bring every school up to the standard of the best.

RISE teams are backed by £20 million, and central to the government’s mission to drive up school standards for children in all corners of the country, as part of its Plan for Change.

Each RISE school could be eligible for support of up to £100,000 to help turn around the quality of education for children and young people.

This expansion goes hand in hand with a tripling of the government’s team of RISE advisers, with an additional 45 starting their work this week, bringing the total to 65.

Every adviser is an expert with a track record of improving schools, with the majority academy trust leaders, with advisers already hitting the ground running to drive up improvement in schools.

There are more than 600 ‘stuck’ schools in England that have received consecutive poor Ofsted judgements, and which are attended by more than 300,000 children.

Data shows that the schools RISE advisers are supporting, have spent an average of 6.6 years rated by Ofsted as below good or equivalent, amounting to a child spending their whole primary or secondary school years in an underperforming school.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

No child should be spending precious days, let alone years, in schools that are underperforming. Our new RISE teams, made up of the best of the best in school improvement, can be the spark that turns around the life chances of tens of thousands of children. RISE teams have already hit the ground running, and as we deliver on our Plan for Change, I am determined to make sure we lift every school, for every child, up to the standard of the best.

Dozens of the schools have been stuck for more than six years and 42 for more than 11 years, reinforcing the need to secure swift improvement for children across the country.

As part of the bespoke improvement plans drawn up by the RISE advisers, working with the school’s responsible body, the first 32 ‘stuck’ schools have already started to be paired with supporting organisations, including high-quality multi-academy trusts, who will provide support and expertise to assist the schools on their improvement journeys.

Some of these supporting organisations include high-performing multi academy trusts who have years of experience working with the sector. Mulberry Schools Trust, L.E.A.D Academy Trust and the Northern Education Trust are a few of many trusts involved in supporting other schools.

Gaenor Bagley, Chair of Trustees and Dr Karen Roberts, CEO, The Kemnal Academies Trust, whose schools, are receiving RISE support said:

We would like to say, at this juncture and for the record, just how refreshing, different and positive the experience of working with the RISE advisers has been - it really does feel like a genuine partnership.

More widely teams will also work across all schools up and down the country providing a universal service, signposting to best practice and bringing schools together to share their knowledge and innovation, focusing on four national priorities: attainment, attendance, inclusion and reception year quality.

RISE adviser, Dr Herminder K Channa, Oasis Community Learning Regional Director, said:

I am deeply honoured to take on the RISE Adviser role, fully aware of the responsibility it carries. At its heart, RISE reflects a powerful truth: we are stronger when we stand together. This policy unites us as a sector regardless of trust, local authority, faith or context with a shared commitment to ensure every child can achieve and thrive. By championing collaboration over fragmentation and support over intervention, RISE unlocks the collective expertise across our system. Together, we can build a future where excellence is not the exception, but the expectation for every school, every teacher, and every child.

RISE adviser, Anita Cliff, Chief Executive Advisor, Manor Multi Academy Trust, said:

I’m privileged to serve as a Regional Improvement Adviser for Standards and Excellence with the Department for Education. This role gives me the opportunity to support schools across the region in removing barriers to achievement—helping to transform children’s life chances and ensure every child can thrive, regardless of background.

RISE adviser, Lee Mason-Ellis, Chief Executive, The Pioneer Academy, said:

RISE is a fantastic opportunity to work across and within our sector, in a collaborative way; to ensure that every child, no matter where they live, receives a good education in strong schools. Who wouldn’t want to be part of this amazing opportunity to improve life chances of our children, across the nation. I firmly believe that RISE will bring the education sector together, working in partnership, in collaboration – together sharing and problem solving for the benefit of all children across the nation.

As a further commitment to support its ongoing engagement with the sector the Department for Education is also establishing a new RISE operational stakeholder group to advise on delivery to ensure views are reflected.