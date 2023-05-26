Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Government takes regressive step: Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill set to be scrapped
CTSI is deeply disappointed by the Governments decision to scrap the Kept Animals Bill
It was announced today that the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill is set to be scrapped by the government after almost completing its passage through the House of Commons. The Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill was a comprehensive piece of legislation designed to strengthen the legal framework for safeguarding the rights and welfare of certain kept animals that are in, exported from, or imported into the UK.
The key animal welfare issues the Bill was set to address are:
- Keeping primates as pets
- Importation of dogs, cats and ferrets
- Export of livestock
- Dogs attacking or worrying livestock
- Zoos
The Minister for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Mark Spencer MP insists that the government is still “fully committed” to cracking down on puppy smuggling and banning imports of young, heavily pregnant or mutilated dogs but that this will be achieved with a single-issue Bill rather than through the Kept Animals Bill.
British Veterinary Association President, Malcolm Morley said: “News that the Kept Animals Bill will not progress through parliament is extremely disappointing. This crucial legislation, and the package of measures it contained, would have prevented the immeasurable suffering of thousands of animals, by tackling puppy smuggling, the importation of dogs with cropped ears, live animal exports and the keeping of primates as pets.”
CTSI Lead Officer for Animal Health and Welfare said “Whilst recognising that the Kept Animals Bill was not the panacea to resolving several concerns regarding the laws for protecting animal welfare, the law, if enacted would have strengthened some of the existing rules.
It is disappointing that the Bill has been dropped and it is hoped that Government will continue conversations with all organisations with an interest in animal health and welfare to look for alternative ways that some of the proposals in the Kept Animals Bill can be made.”
CTSI remains committed to campaigning for the inclusion of these safeguarding measures in legislation. As we still want to see the welfare issues addressed, we will be raising questions to Government on the next steps.
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses.
Please contact the CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk with any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2023/government-takes-regressive-step-animal-welfare-kept-animals-bill-set-to-be-scrapped/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
UKICC welcomes continued funding from Department for Business and Trade23/05/2023 16:33:00
Consumer protection organisation UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC) has welcomed continued funding from Department for Business and Trade (DBT), which will enable it to continue to help and support consumers who have encountered problems when buying items from abroad.
Consumer Codes Approval Board (CCAB) statement relating to the Home Warranties Code Sponsors23/05/2023 15:25:00
This is a statement issued by CCAB to clarify the purpose, scope and voluntary membership of the Consumer Codes Approval Scheme (CCAS) for builders and developers within the new homes sector.
National Parliamentary Inquiry into UK supply chains and online marketplaces launched23/05/2023 14:10:00
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG on Consumer Protection, alongside the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) have started a series of evidence sessions to identify challenges facing the UK supply chain and issues impacting consumers using online marketplaces.
CTSI welcomes calls for tougher regulations on vaping18/05/2023 11:15:00
CTSI supports ASH’s calls for tougher regulation to address the child friendly promotion of cheap and attractive vaping products.
Decision to Scrap the Sunset is welcome, but has been a major distraction, says CTSI11/05/2023 12:20:00
Legislation covering vital protections for food, product safety laws and regulations affecting animal health and welfare are now safe from being lost at the end of 2023.
Dog lovers warned of ‘cynical’ new puppy rehoming scam28/04/2023 10:10:00
CTSI and Dogs Trust are urging the public to be on the lookout for scammers charging money upfront for puppies and giving out the charity’s address
April news and policy round-up27/04/2023 09:20:00
Government responds to CTSI concerns around vaping issues
CTSI welcomes Bill aimed at increasing consumer protection25/04/2023 16:10:00
CTSI today welcomes the publication of the draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Bill particularly in relation to the potential for it to increase protections for consumers and level the playing field for business.