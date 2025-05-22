Government Taskforce meets on Merseyside to bolster nation’s flood resilience

Bolstering the nation’s resilience to flooding, including in Merseyside, was top of the agenda as the Government’s national Floods Resilience Taskforce convened in Aintree yesterday (Wednesday 21 May).

The meeting was chaired by Floods Minister Emma Hardy and hosted by Mersey Fire and Rescue Service at their National Resilience Centre of Excellence, one of the UK’s most advanced emergency service training facilities, used to co-ordinate national responses to large scale incidents and provide firefighters with the necessary training and skills to respond to events such as severe flooding.

The Government inherited the nation’s flood defences in their worst condition on record. To ensure the country is protected from the devastating impacts of flooding, more than 1,000 flood defences will be built or repaired through the Plan for Change as part of a record £2.65 billion two-year investment.

Today’s Taskforce meeting brought together partners including Defra, Cabinet Office, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Environment Agency, the Met Office, Local Resilience Forums, Mayoral Offices, emergency responders, the National Farmers Union, and environmental interest groups.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:

The role of any government is to protect its citizens. Having inherited flood defences in disrepair, we are bringing together valued partners through our Floods Resilience Taskforce here in Aintree as we look to speed up and co-ordinate flood preparation and resilience. Through our Plan for Change, we’re investing a record £2.65 billion to repair and build more than 1,000 flood defences across the country, protecting tens of thousands of homes and businesses including on Merseyside.

The group discussed plans to modernise the UK’s system for flood warnings further, stressing the need for users to understand better how it works for effective decision-making, planning and response. The development of a common warnings framework across the UK will enhance the service and support actions to reduce risks to people, property and livelihoods.

The Taskforce also confirmed plans to improve the way the government identifies individuals vulnerable to flooding. This includes using the risk vulnerability tool, unveiled last month by the Cabinet Office, which will enable thousands of officials to see how vulnerable particular areas are to risks by mapping real time crisis data such as live weather warnings, alongside demographic statistics.

The meeting touched upon the flood recovery framework, which through local authorities in England provides government support in the aftermath of flooding in exceptional circumstances. There was also discussion of the Bellwin scheme, which is used to reimburse local authorities in England for the costs of the actions they take in the immediate aftermath of an emergency or disaster that endangers life or property. It was agreed that further work is required to improve public understanding of flood resilience.

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management at the Environment Agency, said:

Protecting communities in England from the devastating impact of flooding is one of our top priorities as climate change brings more extreme weather. By participating in the Floods Resilience Taskforce, we’re ensuring we share information and co-ordinate our approach to bolster protection for thousands of homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding, preventing billions of pounds worth of damages.

Minister Oppong-Asare, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office, said:

The Flood Resilience Taskforce sits at the heart of our work to protect communities from extreme weather and flooding. Today’s meeting highlighted how digital tools can strengthen our flood response to identify and support those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of flooding. Through the taskforce, we’re continuing to work closely with key partners to keep people, homes, and businesses safe.

Met Office Services Director Simon Brown said:

Our observations show that the UK is getting wetter, we are seeing more days with over 50mm rainfall in autumn months. A warmer, moister atmosphere increases the capacity for deluges of rain, which can result in serious flooding. A recent study looking at the storms through autumn and winter in 2023/24 found climate change increased the amount of rainfall from these storms, making them about 20% more intense. A number of recent Met Office attribution studies have shown that some recent heavy rainfall events in the UK associated with flooding can be linked to human-caused climate change. Since 1998 the UK has seen six of the 10 wettest years on record. Events such as the wettest February on record in 2020, are expected to become more frequent by 2100 due to climate change.

The Government’s record investment in flood defences includes around £2.5 million in funding for Merseyside across 2024/25 and 2025/26, including £1 million for a flood alleviation scheme to protect communities near the Pool watercourse at Churchtown in Southport.