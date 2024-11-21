Government teams up with Greater Manchester to support SMEs to export

New scheme launched in Greater Manchester to get more small businesses exporting

Scheme brings together support from across national and regional governments

Bespoke service will guide new exporters to get them trading around the world

Government aims to get more SMEs exporting

Greater Manchester’s businesses will be the very first in the country to benefit from an enhanced and unparalleled support scheme to help them export to more markets around the world.

The Enhanced Trade Partnership has been set up between the Department for Business & Trade and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority to get more businesses exporting.

Being officially launched later today (21st November), the enhanced partnership for international trade support is designed to offer unparalleled targeted support for the businesses looking to grow their businesses.

The scheme will pool resources available at an international, national and regional level into one easy to access place to ensure new and existing exporters have the best tools at their disposal.

It will mean expert International Trade Advisors will combine resources for the very first time with partners like the Growth Company and the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

As the experts on the ground, they will work with businesses to help them set up and expand on their export growth plans.

At every step of the journey, bespoke support will be on hand to accelerate the aspirations of thousands of small firms hoping to get trading around the world.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“My message to any business in Greater Manchester looking to make their exporting ambitions a reality, we want to help, and hope that the new hub will pave the way to get more businesses trading right around the world

“We know that businesses who export, grow even faster, which is why this government is determined to get even more small firms on the exporting ladder”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said:

“International trade has driven the transformation of Greater Manchester’s economy over the past two centuries, and although today our city-region today looks very different, the desire to connect and trade with the world remains part of our DNA.

“To realise our wider regional and national growth ambitions, we need to ensure small businesses to have the right tools and support to make the most of the opportunities in new international markets. This partnership is an example of what Greater Manchester does best, bringing together regional and national government and our local business support network to drive growth.”

Mark Hughes, CEO of the Growth Company said:

“Having worked with tens of thousands of businesses across Greater Manchester, we know there is huge potential out there. This improved partnership is built on strong foundations, and we’re excited to see what more GM’s thriving business community can achieve with even greater collaboration and support across GM Business Growth Hub and our partners”

Clive Memmott, OBE, Chief Executive , Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce said:

“In the post-Brexit world and the current geo-political tension in global markets there has never been a more important time for making sure that we efficiently connect our businesses to international opportunities and then provide top quality support to make this happen. It’s vital that the critical help and support that businesses require is delivered by the key partners in a coherent, accessible and helpful way to encourage businesses new to exporting or for those already active in international markets to expand and diversify where they trade.

“This initiative is based on these principles and builds on the sound foundations already in place but wants to take this to the next level to deal with the challenges and maximise the opportunities that exist worldwide”

The UK is the fourth largest exporter of goods and services in the world, with more than 320,000 small firms exporting. But the government is keen to grow on that number and get even more reaching international markets.

It’s hoped that with local and central government pulling together, it will create the right conditions to help businesses in Greater Manchester and across the region to grow and thrive.