Government teams with parking giants to ensure drivers can use preferred apps in all car parks
British Parking Association will develop and run the 'national parking platform', providing drivers with a more flexible parking experience.
- huge step forward for simpler parking as industry delivers ‘one app fits all’ parking platform
- government collaboration paves the way for British Parking Association to spearhead new parking platform – at no cost to the taxpayer
- backing drivers, this government is investing £4.8 billion to deliver new roads and £1.6 billion to fix potholes, helping to get the country moving through the Plan for Change
Drivers are set to benefit from simpler parking nationwide, as industry delivers a ‘one app fits all’ parking platform at no cost to the taxpayer, following government-backed trials.
The government has today (21 May 2025) confirmed that, following successful collaboration with the sector, the British Parking Association will now take forward the development and running of the National Parking Platform (NPP).
The platform will enable drivers to pay for parking in all participating car parks on their preferred app – ending the scramble to download multiple apps and encouraging a more flexible parking experience. The government intervened to make sure it can be delivered by a consortium of industry leaders, including Ring Go, JustPark and PayByPhone and led by the British Parking Association (BPA).
Currently, drivers face inconsistent parking rules, clunky user experiences and unnecessary barriers to something that should be simple. The National Parking Platform fixes this, connecting participating car parks to a shared platform, through which drivers can pay using any approved app – cutting confusion, reducing the chance of fines and opening up the parking market to fairer competition.
Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood, said:
This government is on the side of drivers and dedicated to giving everyone simpler, more flexible parking. I’m delighted that this fantastic project is being taken on by the parking sector with no extra cost to taxpayers.
This is public infrastructure done right: built by government, shaped with councils and now delivered by the sector that knows it best, at a time where we’re investing a record £1.6 billion through our Plan for Change, to mend our pothole-ridden roads that damage cars and £4.8 billion to deliver new road infrastructure that will better connect people.
The new agreement will see the parking sector working with councils to run the platform on a not-for-profit basis. It will operate under clear terms to ensure transparency, sustainability, and public value. The government will maintain oversight of the platform by monitoring the sector’s compliance with these terms.
So far, the platform has been rolled out in 10 local authorities and now handles over half a million transactions a month. Today’s announcement means drivers nationwide will benefit from a simpler, more seamless experience.
Andrew Pester, BPA Chief Executive, said:
Today’s announcement marks the result of 6 years of dedicated work by our parking sector to make paying for parking easier. We’ve strongly supported the National Parking Platform from the start, so we’re thrilled with this outcome and excited to collaborate with the Department for Transport and the new NPP company to create a better parking experience for all drivers.
As part of their next steps, the new consortium will be onboarding more local authorities imminently to ensure that easier, simpler parking is rolled out to more drivers as soon as possible.
This announcement comes as the government invests £1.6 billion to tackle the scourge of potholes and deliver national renewal through investment in vital infrastructure that will drive growth and put more money in working people’s pockets and deliver the Plan for Change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-teams-with-parking-giants-to-ensure-drivers-can-use-preferred-apps-in-all-car-parks
