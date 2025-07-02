Government to boost legal aid funding to support those at risk of eviction

Response to consultation sees first major funding rise for housing and immigration legal aid fees in 30 years

Funding uplift aimed at helping those facing homelessness and speeding up asylum processing

An additional £20 million a year investment marks next step in government’s Plan for Change to rebuild legal aid sector

Following feedback from a consultation into civil legal aid, the Government will uplift the rates paid for all housing and immigration legal aid work. Providers will see significant increases in all fees, with the overall spending in these categories increasing by 24% for housing work and 30% for immigration work. This represents a significant investment – the first since 1996 – resulting in an increase of £20 million a year once fully implemented.

This extra funding means more people will get the support they need, when they need it - reducing stress and preventing delays in housing cases. At the same time, it will help speed up decision-making in immigration cases, ensuring a fairer, faster process for everyone involved. This is part of the Government’s Plan for Change to make the justice system more efficient, fair and accessible.

Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman KC MP, said:

This vital investment marks a turning point for civil legal aid by boosting funding to build capacity in the sector, helping to enable individuals, regardless of background or income, to uphold their legal rights. As part of our Plan for Change we are ensuring that our legal aid providers can deliver vital support where it’s needed most.

This investment will help to ensure effective access to justice for some of the most vulnerable in our society, supporting a more stable and sustainable legal aid sector – one that is fit for the future and attracts and retains the brightest and the best practitioners.

Later this week a separate consultation on uplifting fees for criminal legal aid for solicitors by up to £92 million will conclude. It’s part of the Government’s wider work to invest in the legal aid system and deliver swifter justice for victims alongside Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review of criminal courts.

Notes to editors:

On Civil Legal Aid Consultation