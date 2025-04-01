Government to build over 1,000 flood schemes across the country

Schemes supported as part of record £2.65 billion two-year investment to protect communities from flooding.

Over 1,000 flood schemes will be built or repaired to protect thousands of homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding, the Government and Environment Agency have announced.

Investing a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones, the government yesterday published the full list of projects supported over the next year.

During the two-year investment, 1,000 flood schemes have been or will continue to be supported. This year around £430 million is going towards their construction, while a further £220 million will be used to reinstate flood defences to their full standard of service and original design life to help protect communities. Further funding has been earmarked for repairing existing flood assets utilised in flood events, such as pumps, as well as important activity to warn and inform the public of flooding risks.

As the frequency of extreme weather events continues to increase due to climate change, there are more and more devastating impacts for communities across the country, costing the UK economy billions each year.

This investment is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, delivering security for working people and renewal for our country. It will boost economic growth in local communities, by protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and supporting a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding as a result of climate change.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy yesterday said:

The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record. Through our Plan for Change, this government will deliver a decade of national renewal and economic growth. As part of that we are investing a record £2.65 billion to build and repair over 1,000 flood defences across the country.

Flagship schemes to receive funding this year include:

Derby Flood Risk Management Scheme in Derbyshire, which will receive £34.6 million and protect 673 homes.

North Portsea Island Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Scheme in Hampshire, which will receive £13.8 million and protect 1,081 homes.

Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme in Lancashire, which will receive £10.4 million and protect 1,537 homes.

Poole Bridge to Hunger Hill Flood Defences in Dorset, which will receive £12.2 million and protect 135 homes.

Benacre and Kessingland Flood Risk Management Scheme in Suffolk, which will receive £10.1 million and protect 86 homes.

Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme in Yorkshire, which will receive £5 million and protect 414 homes.

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

Protecting communities in England from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority and this is more important than ever as climate change brings more extreme weather to the nation. The delivery of these schemes will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change. Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.

The Government has prioritised £140 million to ensure that 29 schemes, which are in progress but struggling with cost pressures, can be delivered without further delays, protecting nearby communities as soon as possible. The list of supported schemes has also been confirmed by the Environment Agency and includes flood defences in Great Yarmouth and the Alverstoke Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme on the south coast.

