Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
Government to consider further relief for energy intensive industries
High electricity using businesses like steel and paper mills could see further relief under new proposals to help subsidise their electricity costs.
- Consultation launched into support scheme for energy intensive industries including steel, paper, glass, ceramics, and cement
- targeted proposals could mean energy intensive industries receive even more relief on their electricity bills
- follows April’s announcement that the Energy Intensive Industries Compensation Scheme has been extended for a further 3 years, with its budget more than doubled
High electricity using businesses like steel and paper mills could see further relief under new proposals to help subsidise their electricity costs.
The UK government is consulting on the option to increase the level of exemption for certain environmental and policy costs from 85% of costs up to 100%.
This reflects higher UK industrial electricity prices than those of other countries including in Europe, which could hamper investment, competition and commercial viability for hundreds of businesses in industries including steel, paper, glass, ceramics, and cement, and risk them relocating from the UK.
The proposal would help around 300 businesses supporting 60,000 jobs in the UK’s industrial heartlands. Looking at ways to reduce the cost of doing business for key industries would help secure the future of domestic manufacturing and maintain a competitive business environment in the UK, ensuring economic growth and protecting thousands of jobs across the country.
The Energy Intensive Industries Exemption Scheme provides businesses with relief for the costs of renewable levies, including Contracts for Difference, the Renewable Obligation and Feed in Tariffs, in their energy bills.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:
British manufacturers are the lifeblood of our economy and central to our plans to overcome this period of economic uncertainty.
With global energy prices at record highs, it is essential we explore what more we can do to deliver a competitive future for those strategic industries so we can cut production costs and protect jobs across the UK.
Director General of UK Steel Gareth Stace said:
The publication of this consultation is a significant step forward in delivering competitive electricity prices for the UK steel sector and should provide some much-needed relief in the face of extremely challenging circumstances at the current time. While there remain difficulties, this announcement demonstrates that UK government understands the challenges of British industry and continues to support steelmakers and steel communities across the country.
This is a consultation on a targeted support scheme for energy intensive industries, as announced in the British Energy Security Strategy. Launching this consultation now provides the future government with the option to introduce this scheme given current high electricity prices.
The government has provided more than £2 billion to support businesses in energy intensive sectors with the price of electricity bills since 2013.
The launch of the consultation follows the extension of the separate but similar Energy Intensive Industries Compensation Scheme for a further 3 years and a more than doubling of its budget.
The compensation scheme provides businesses with relief for the costs of the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and Carbon Price Support mechanism in their electricity bills.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-consider-further-relief-for-energy-intensive-industries
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Government seeks to further improve diversity of energy supply by boosting biomass11/08/2022 12:10:00
The government has launched a consultation on how to support the development of biomass energy generation with associated carbon captured in the UK over the next decade.
Renewable energy innovation boosted by £37 million government funding across the UK04/08/2022 11:20:00
Innovative biomass projects across the UK have today been awarded £37 million in funding.
New funding to boost UK business exports abroad through the recognition of professional qualifications03/08/2022 11:10:00
Government announces launch of Recognition Arrangements Grants Programme, providing grants of up to £75,000 to help regulators seek mutual recognition of professional qualifications.
Further taxpayer savings with green upgrades for public buildings02/08/2022 09:10:00
Up to £635 million of funding will be made available to public sector organisations so they can install low carbon heating and energy efficiency measures.
Give your home an energy MOT with new online advice service01/08/2022 16:10:00
A new website providing homeowners with recommendations that could help save them hundreds of pounds a year on bills is being launched by the government.
Companies House: New register to crack down on dirty money and corrupt elites in UK goes live01/08/2022 16:05:00
A new register being launched today will help root out corrupt elites using UK property to launder their illicit wealth.
£54m heat network funding helps households ditch fossil fuels01/08/2022 11:20:00
Nearly 28,000 homes and businesses will be shielded from costly fossil fuels as the government awards over £54 million to 4 heat network projects in England
£400 energy bills discount to support households this winter29/07/2022 16:10:00
The UK government sets out further details of the Energy Bills Support Scheme.