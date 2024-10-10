Government to consult on five new Fisheries Management Plans

Consultations open for five new draft Fisheries Management Plans to secure the sustainability of UK fish stocks.

Five new draft Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs) designed to improve the long-term sustainability of UK fish stocks have opened for consultation today, securing the health of the UK fishing industry which depends on them (Thursday 10 October).

The draft plans, which have been developed following input from the fishing industry, provide the policies and evidence required to support fish stocks and a healthy fishing sector for generations to come. The formal public consultations offering the fishing industry and other stakeholders a further chance to shape the plans before they are finalised. The consultations reflect feedback from stakeholders, with fewer documents and stakeholder questions, reducing the level of work needed to contribute.

The plans cover North Sea and Channel sprat (developed jointly with the Scottish Government and covering English and Scottish waters), Cockle, Queen scallop, Southern North Sea and Channel skates and rays, and Southern North Sea demersal non-quota species. Consultations will run for 14 weeks, ending on 19 January 2025. Each plan is tailored to the species, type of fishing and location – which is why working with the groups and communities that understand and use these fisheries is so important.

Proposals in the plans will help deliver sustainable fish stocks, supporting the UK fishing industry and delivering growth in coastal communities for generations to come.

FMPs will play a crucial role in supporting long-term sustainability of fishing businesses and delivering growth in coastal communities, restoring and protecting nature, and enhancing food security. They are recognised internationally as the gold standard in managing fisheries

UK Fisheries Minister Daniel Zeichner said:

Fisheries Management Plans are vital for securing the long-term sustainability of our fish stocks, and the fishing industry that relies on them. These consultations give fishermen the chance to have their say on those plans, and for us to draw on the expertise of those on quaysides around the country. Many opportunities lie ahead for our fishing sector, and this government is committed to making the most of them to ensure the industry can best contribute to our country’s food security and economic growth.

Mike Cohen, Chief Executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said:

The FMP approach is positive, collaborative and forward-looking: exactly what we need to support sustainable food production from the sea and growth in coastal communities. Expanding this ambition to new stocks in these latest consultations is a valuable step towards comprehensively modernising British fisheries management. The proposal to amend the deadlines for completing the FMP project is also deeply sensible. The first round of Plans showed how much effort is required to develop them. Allowing sufficient time to complete such essential work with the care that it deserves shows that stakeholders have been listened to and will be warmly welcomed by everyone who wants to see FMPs succeed.

In addition to publishing the new draft plans, and after engaging extensively with stakeholders, Defra has published the mixed flatfish FMP, following consultation last year.

The published plan reflects technical issues raised in the public consultation including restarting the sole survey in the Thames area and implementing minimum conservation reference size for lemon sole, turbot and brill in area 7.d.

Alongside the FMP consultations, Defra and the fisheries policy authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have jointly launched a public consultation into amending deadlines for producing further FMPs as set out in the Joint Fisheries Statement. This will be a shorter consultation, closing on 21 November.

The consultation proposes amending the publication deadlines for five Defra-led plans to the end of 2025, for 29 Scottish Government, Defra and DAERA jointly-led plans to the end of 2026, and for one Welsh Government-led plan to the end of 2028. Some additional technical amendments are proposed.

The proposed new deadlines will help to ensure that there is adequate time for the fishing sector and wider stakeholders to feed into the development of the FMPs, and for their views to be reflected as part of the co-design process.

Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon said:

The revised timeline to deliver the remaining Fisheries Management Plans proposed by the four administrations will help to ensure that the fishing industry and others impacted by these proposals can play a meaningful role in developing them. Work is ongoing to develop the Scottish-led Fisheries Management Plans for UK waters. The Scottish Government will continue to engage to ensure that FMPs are fit for purpose, supporting sustainable fishing and our marine environment and ultimately benefiting Scotland’s fishing industry and coastal communities.

Wales’ Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

I am pleased to be launching a consultation with the other UK fisheries policy authorities (FPAs). The proposed changes will enable the FPAs to produce high-quality, comprehensive and robust FMPs that will achieve the long-term aim of sustainably managed fisheries. I now look forward to hearing views on the proposals we have set out.

Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, said:

The development of fisheries management plans provides an important opportunity for Northern Ireland fisheries management, by enabling us to draw on the best available science and the expertise of our fishers and other stakeholders, to ensure that our fish stocks are healthy and sustainable into the long term. I am committed to continuing engagement with all stakeholders likely to be impacted by the plans which my department has responsibility for. It is essential that the plans are fit for purpose and can deliver a thriving, sustainable fishing industry for Northern Ireland whilst improving the marine environment.

Further information

The Joint Fisheries Statement currently lists 43 fisheries management plans. FMPs are intended to help restore or maintain stocks at sustainable levels

The sprat plan was prepared jointly with the Scottish Government and covers sprat fisheries in English and Scottish waters of the North Sea and English Channel. The other 4 plans cover English waters.

The five FMP consultations will run for 14 weeks, ending at 23:59 on 19 January 2025.

The JFS consultation will run for six weeks, starting at 10.00 on 10 October and ending at 23.59 on 21 November.

Draft Fisheries Management Plans

The draft plans will deliver our obligations as set out in the Joint Fisheries Statement and the England Environmental Improvement Plan. They cover

Cockle

Queen scallop

North Sea and Channel sprat (covering English waters and Scottish waters)

Southern North Sea and Channel skates and rays

Southern North Sea demersal non-quota species

More information about the Fisheries Management Programme can be found in the Fisheries Management Programme blog.