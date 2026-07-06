Department for Education
|Printable version
Government to cut costs for parents ahead of new school year
From September, 1,400 more schools get free breakfast clubs, branded uniform costs are capped, saving families up to £1,000 a year on school costs.
Families will see the cost of going to school slashed even further from September, as guidance confirming caps on branded uniforms is issued to schools and more free breakfast clubs are confirmed.
Parents at 1,400 more schools will find out if they can save up to £450 through free breakfast clubs from September, when more than 2,700 will be up and running. It means the government has smashed its target of adding 2,000 schools to the programme this year. Over 680,000 children will attend them after the summer holidays - up from 300,000 today.
The clubs are already delivering cumulative savings of nearly £25million to families by serving up over 10 million free breakfasts and five million hours of childcare unlocked. For a family using their club every day that’s worth up to £450 and 95 hours a year, or nearly two working weeks back on the morning juggle. Children arrive more settled, fed and ready to learn from the moment the school day begins.
From September schools must comply with the new legal limits on the number of branded uniform items they can require. It means parents can buy more of the everyday basics, like trousers and shirts, from any shop or supermarket rather than one pricey supplier.
After polling found a third of parents still worry about uniform costs the government is also publishing strengthened statutory guidance today telling schools to take more steps to bring down the cost of individual items, especially for more expensive items like blazers and jumpers, in time for the 2027 school year.
Taken together, heading back to school is now set to be almost £1,000 cheaper for many families. A child could benefit from up to £450 a year through a free breakfast club and up to £500 a year through the expansion of free school meals to every household on Universal Credit – on top of cheaper uniform as the new branded-item limit bites.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:
No parent should have to choose between a summer day out to the beach and kitting their child out for school.
From September, families will feel the difference at the school gates: free breakfast clubs at 1,400 more schools, an end to expensive lists of branded uniform, and more free lunches for those who need them.
That’s the British childhood this government believes in – and why we’ll always fight to give every child the very best start in life.
Today’s announcement builds on the biggest ever expansion of funded childcare, now saving families using their full 30 hours an average of £8,000 a year per child – with more than 548,000 codes validated by parents for the working parent entitlement in spring 2026.
Ahead of the new school year, the government is making it easier for all families to enjoy the weekend treats, days out and day trips over the summer with the government’s Great British Summer Saving scheme. From 25 June to 1 September, VAT has been cut on children’s meals in restaurants, children’s and family tickets for theatres and cinemas, and tickets for family attractions, alongside free bus travel for children aged five to 15 in England throughout August. This is part of the government’s work to ease the cost of living, including action to take £117 off household energy bills, freezing rail fares and prescription charges and increases the national minimum and living wage.
A consultation on early years funding, published today, will also set out plans to tackle the postcode lottery holding some children back.
Government is setting out proposals that will mean councils pass more funding for disadvantaged two-year-olds directly to nurseries and childminders.
Families will also feel the difference at their local Best Start Family Hub – the one-stop shops where parents can find everything from stay-and-play sessions to health visitors and parenting advice. Backed by over £900 million, more than 200 are already open, on the way to up to 1,000 by 2028.
To drive that ambition forward, the government is today launching the Best Start Improvement Coalition – bringing together business, charities and social investors to ensure every hub delivers for the families who need it most.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-cut-costs-for-parents-ahead-of-new-school-year
Latest News from
Department for Education
Attorney General launches free Rule of Law lesson plans for every school in England and Wales03/07/2026 14:07:00
Free, classroom-ready lesson plans on the rule of law are now available to every school in England and Wales, following a new partnership between the Attorney General's Office, Oak National Academy and the Association for Citizenship Teachers.
Government apologises for historic forced adoption practices02/07/2026 16:15:00
Apology comes with £4 million package of support which includes easier access to adoption records
Councils supported to identify and support vulnerable teenagers02/07/2026 09:05:00
New data reveals 32,100 “Phantom NEETS” are being left to drift without help, with up to half of 16 and 17-year-olds unaccounted for in one area.
Teachers to benefit from multi-year pay deal01/07/2026 16:05:00
School teachers to see pay boosted over the next two years, as part of 17% increase since the general election, backed by significant additional investment.
‘Choose carefully’: new data shows degree choice drives earnings25/06/2026 10:10:00
Graduates earn on average around £100,000 more over their lifetime than non-graduate counterparts, but returns vary by degree subject.
Young people with SEND to benefit from new guidance on inclusion25/06/2026 09:10:00
Government launches first of its kind guidance on creating dedicated teaching and support spaces for children with SEND.
Safer nurseries with 3,000 more surprise Ofsted visits23/06/2026 15:10:00
New investment in early years safeguarding to deliver 3,000 more surprise Ofsted nursery visits, tougher checks and faster action to keep children safe.
New deal for young people to end ‘degree by default’ culture and boost youth apprenticeships23/06/2026 10:10:10
Government promises to deliver a “new deal for young people” with real opportunities to work and renewed social contract where hard work pays off