Government to end cancer postcode lottery for patients

More cancer specialists for communities that need them most

New rules to end the postcode lottery for cancer-detecting technology

Crackdown on patchy cancer care to drive up standards across England and tackle health inequalities head on

People living in rural and coastal communities will find it easier to see a cancer specialist as part of plans to tackle the current postcode lottery.

The most deprived parts of the country often have fewer cancer consultants, leaving patients waiting longer for vital care. These same areas face the highest rates of economic inactivity, with long waits for diagnosis and treatment keeping people out of work and holding back local economies.

To fix this, the government will introduce new training places targeted at trusts with the biggest workforce gaps - prioritising rural and coastal areas where patients currently struggle most.

Working with the Royal Colleges, the government will encourage more doctors to specialise in clinical and medical oncology, boosting the number of cancer specialists in underserved areas.

The measures will be set out in the forthcoming National Cancer Plan, helping patients get diagnosed and treated faster as part of the government’s mission to make England a world-leader for cancer survival and build an NHS fit for the future.

To further tackle inequalities, the plan will also set new national standards for cancer care and invest in the latest technology and AI to spot cancers earlier.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said:

For too long, your chances of seeing a doctor and catching cancer early have depended on where you live. That’s not fair and has to stop. I am determined to end the health inequalities that have grown across England over the last 15 years. We’re training more doctors in the communities that need them most and making sure the latest cancer detection technology reaches every corner of the country. Faster diagnosis doesn’t just save lives - it gets people back to work and back to their families sooner. Whether you live in a coastal town or a rural village, you deserve the same shot at survival and quality of life as everyone else. This government will turn that promise into a reality.

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England, said:

We are tackling the differences in cancer care between different parts of the country head-on with the new National Cancer Plan, so that no one needing a diagnosis or treatment is left behind. The NHS is increasing cancer specialist training places in areas of most need as well as working closely with the Royal Colleges to bring more doctors into oncology training – ensuring the pipeline of much needed specialists for the future. We’re rolling out services, treatments and technology across the country so you will be able to access world-class cancer specialists and the latest treatments that are right for you, no matter where you live.

Professor Jonathan Benger, Chief Executive of NICE, said:

When NICE was founded 26 years ago, it set out to end the postcode lottery in access to medicines. We’re now extending that same clarity and fairness to HealthTech. These reforms mean that clinically and cost-effective medical devices, diagnostics and digital tools will start to be reimbursed and made available consistently across the NHS. This will give patients faster access to proven technologies and ensure NHS resources are spent where they make the greatest difference.

Steven McIntosh, Chief Partnerships Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support said:

Right now, cancer care isn’t fair. Too many aren’t getting the treatment and care they need because of who they are and where they live, and rural and coastal communities often have the worst outcomes. When you face cancer symptoms and treatment, you often feel alone. That’s why Macmillan is working with partners like Fishermen’s Mission, trusted organisations in communities having the most difficult cancer experiences; to reduce the stigma of cancer and ensure people access support. The National Cancer Plan for England is a huge opportunity to break down the barriers to everyone accessing world class cancer care. Macmillan is ready to play our part, working alongside the NHS, communities, and the voluntary sector to ensure we reach everyone with support today, and revolutionise cancer care for the future.

Marc Evans, Chief Executive of The Fishermen’s Mission, said:

The Fishermen’s Mission has worked to bring vital health services directly to fishing communities across the UK, and through our partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, we are proud to have developed C-Aware, a targeted initiative addressing cancer inequalities within the fishing industry. Fishermen and their families consistently face barriers to screening, early diagnosis, and treatment, leaving many at risk and feeling isolated.

Paul Watson, fishing industry partner and C Aware Cancer Champion, said:

Having been through cancer myself and now being in remission, I know how important early detection and awareness can be. That’s why being part of the C Aware Cancer Champions and helping the fishing community on the quay has meant so much to me. The group has helped encourage honest conversations about skin cancer and sun safety, and we’re already seeing the impact. One fisherman was diagnosed early, and another was given the all-clear after a mole check. By sharing practical advice, handing out mole checker cards and working towards a sun station on the quay, we’re changing attitudes and making cancer checks part of everyday life at sea, and that really can save lives. Over the past two years, C-Aware has been raising awareness through culturally sensitive engagement, breaking down stigma, and dismantling barriers that have historically prevented fishermen and their families from accessing screening, early diagnosis, and timely treatment. By building a trusted network of community champions, we are extending our reach, ensuring more people receive accurate information, support, and encouragement. This work is more than services; it’s about hope, reassurance, and making sure no one in these communities is left behind when it comes to cancer care.

The government is also investing in the latest technology and AI to spot cancers earlier. From April 2027, new tests, devices and digital tools will go through the same rigorous approval process as medicines meaning the most up to date science and innovations will be used to detect cancer sooner – not just treat it.

High-quality cancer care should be for everyone, whether they live in Brighton or Blackpool. Too often, the latest cancer-detecting technology is concentrated in major cities, leaving patients in rural and coastal areas behind. This new approach to assessing technology will change that, rolling out breakthroughs to the regions faster.

Once approved, the NHS must fund the technology, meaning patients everywhere can benefit from the latest innovations in cancer detection, not just those who happen to live near a specialist centre.

The first technologies to be assessed under the new model include:

A ’sponge on a string’ test that detects early signs of oesophageal cancer in minutes.

Smart software analysing tissue samples for prostate and breast cancer, speeding up diagnosis while freeing specialists for complex cases.

AI that reads chest X-rays to help GPs catch suspected lung cancer sooner.

New techniques helping women with unexplained vaginal bleeding get faster answers on endometrial cancer.

England’s independent body for assessing NHS treatments, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence, will begin assessing the first two technologies this year, with the remaining two to follow as further evidence emerges.

The announcement follows a commitment in the 10 Year Health Plan to divert billions of pounds to deprived areas, ensuring people in working-class communities, where medical resources are desperately needed, benefit from a huge boost in support.

With three Ministers in this department, including the Secretary of State, who have faced cancer themselves, this government understands the fear and uncertainty patients experience.

To tackle inconsistency across the country, the government will also crack down on patchy cancer care and ensure every part of the country delivers.

New cancer manuals will set out what good care looks like, with regional partnerships of health leaders and clinicians using data to drive improvements where services are falling short.

There will be new national standards for the full cancer journey – at every possible stage, right from diagnosis through to rehabilitation. And streamlined metrics will give the NHS faster, sharper data to spot problems even sooner and act even quicker.

The National Cancer Plan has been developed in close partnership with cancer charities, patient groups and clinicians, including Macmillan Cancer Support, to ensure it addresses both geographical and health inequalities affecting people from ethnic minority backgrounds, disabled people, and LGBTQ+ communities.

While more people survive cancer than ever before, progress has slowed over the last decade, and England remains behind other comparable countries with working class communities being failed most of all. This plan will change that.

The cancer plan comes as the government continues to make strides on cancer waiting lists, diagnosing or ruling out cancer on time for 213,000 extra cases since July last year.

170 community diagnostic centres are now open, with over 100 open at evenings and weekends- bringing checks, scans and tests closer to where people live and at times that work around them.

£70 million has also been invested in state-of-the-art radiotherapy machines, meaning patients will get the most advanced treatment as soon as they need it.