Government to introduce academy trust inspections

New academy trust inspections to boost transparency for parents and strengthen outcomes for children

Millions of children will benefit from a stronger, fairer and more transparent school system as the Government sets out plans to introduce inspection of multi-academy trusts.

The Education Secretary has today tabled an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, to give parents and communities greater confidence that schools are part of strong, supportive trusts focused on improving outcomes for every child.

The measure delivers on the commitment made in the government’s manifesto to bring multi academy trusts into the inspection system.

High-quality academy trusts play a vital role in raising standards and widening opportunity for children. Educating most pupils in England, they oversee key decisions that shape children’s education - from curriculum to staffing.

Trust inspection will ensure those decisions are subject to clear, independent scrutiny, while recognising, celebrating and backing strong trusts so every child benefits from the highest standards, wherever they live or go to school.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

Every child no matter their background should be able to achieve and thrive, and strong schools working together through high quality trusts help make that possible. That collaboration must be matched by clear, fair accountability. Trust inspection will recognise excellence, support improvement and ensure no child is overlooked, especially those with the greatest needs. This is national renewal in action – public services working together, rooted in communities and focused on improving outcomes so every child, wherever they grow up, is set up for success.

Trust inspections will focus on leadership, governance and impact – including how effectively trusts improve schools, provide high quality education, support staff, use resources and promote pupil wellbeing. The approach will celebrate excellence, support improvement and recognise trusts that play a wider system role by helping all children and schools across communities to succeed.

The Bill will also introduce new powers of intervention to step in when trusts are not meeting acceptable standards including moving academies to stronger trusts, whilst also offering a route of recognition and celebration of those that are transforming outcomes for pupils.

Cathie Paine, CEO of REach2, said:

We welcome the move toward trust‑level inspections. Trusts play a huge role in improving education and driving greater equity, so it makes sense to look at how they work as a whole. The key will be making sure this is done proportionately and in a way that reflects the different sizes and approaches across the system. If we get that balance right, it won’t just strengthen accountability - it will give a clearer picture of how trusts support schools, add value and, most importantly, how we can make things better for every child. It’s also a great chance for trusts to learn from each other and share what works, which can only make the system stronger.

These reforms are part of the Government’s drive to raise standards and renew public services. Groups of schools working together in strong, community-centred partnerships are one of the most effective and sustainable ways to secure better outcomes for children.

That is why strong collaboration between schools, in particular high quality school trusts, will play a pivotal role in delivering our vision in the forthcoming Schools White Paper - helping to raise standards across the system and ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed regardless of their background, needs or where they live.