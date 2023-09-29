Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Government to invest further in mentoring, and employment opportunities to help reduce offending and violent crime
Thousands of young people at risk of falling out of education, employment or training once they leave school will be given career mentoring and life skills training to help them succeed in life.
- 5,000 teenagers will be supported with intensive mentoring and one-to-one careers coaching
- A further 2,600 young people to be offered job placements who otherwise may be at risk of involvement in crime
- Builds on the Government’s ‘National Youth Guarantee’, backed by an investment of over £500 million
Thousands of young people at risk of falling out of education, employment or training once they leave school will be given career mentoring and life skills training to help them succeed in life.
A new Building Futures programme will offer 14-to-16-year-olds a ‘guiding hand’ as they navigate leaving school, with coaching, careers and educational counselling, plus support for wellbeing and mental health such as dealing with relationships.
Targeted at up to 5,000 young people at risk of not being in education, employment or training after they turn 18, the £15 million programme will give participants a mentor to offer sustained, personalised help and careers guidance.
The move builds on Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer’s aim to give young people ‘someone to talk to, something to do and somewhere to go’ outlined in a recent keynote speech at the Onward Think Tank.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:
I want every young person to have the chance to thrive, whether they are already on the right path to success or need a guiding hand.
We need mentors and role models and whilst for most young people that will be their parents, teachers or youth workers - some need additional help. So we are providing intense mentoring to give these teenagers a trusted adult to talk to, through one-to-one coaching, to help them navigate life when they leave school.
The funding we are announcing here will enable thousands more young people to develop vital skills and build their confidence - helping unlock employment opportunities for them later in life.
This funding is being allocated to Youth Futures Foundation from the Dormant Assets Scheme, which has unlocked £892 million to date. Dormant assets are financial products, such as bank accounts, that have been untouched for a long period. The Dormant Assets Scheme is led by the financial services industry and backed by the Government, with the aim of reuniting people with these financial assets. Where this is not possible, the money is unlocked for important social and environmental initiatives across the UK, such as funding to tackle youth unemployment.
Barry Fletcher, CEO at Youth Futures Foundation said:
We are delighted that we have been allocated funding to deliver ‘Building Futures’, a pioneering programme to develop and test a package of intensive coaching and careers support for 14-16 year olds to improve their education and employment outcomes.
Building Futures will support up to 5,000 young people through early intervention, helping develop a robust evidence base that could transform our understanding of what works to support those preparing for the transition from secondary school towards further education, employment or training.
The Government has also today announced a new Summer Jobs Programme for up to 2,600 young people at risk of becoming involved in youth violence and crime. These young people will be offered employment placements for up to six weeks, helping improve their job prospects and give them something engaging to do.
Working in partnership with the Youth Endowment Fund and Youth Futures Foundation the programme will focus on areas with the highest crime rates, with young people referred to the programme by local authorities and pupil referral units to be provided with a job mentor and additional training opportunities.
To further support young people at risk of falling through the cracks, the Government is also co-funding at least 100 paid work placements for 9 to 12 months via the UK Year of Service. Funded alongside the NCS Trust, the programme gives 18 to 24-year-olds the chance to be set on a positive path towards long term employment, education or training.
Participants will engage in socially-beneficial roles such as working within conservation and biodiversity, supporting youth community groups, or helping provide local public services. They will receive tailored support and mentoring to grow their skills, as well as having the opportunity to help their local community.
To date, the UK Year of Service has supported over 300 young people and engaged with more than 80 employers, including grassroot charities, across the United Kingdom.
Mark Gifford, CEO of NCS Trust said:
Through the UK Year of Service Pilot we have supported over 330 young people into the world of work. Through engaging with over 80 employers we have been able to offer socially beneficial roles to young people, giving them paid work that pays back.
We are grateful for this support from the government that allows UK Year of Service to move from being a pilot programme to a fundamental part of the NCS Trust portfolio designed to support young people in becoming world ready & work ready.
Today’s announcement builds on the Government’s ‘National Youth Guarantee’, that every young person aged 11 to 18 years old in England will have access to regular clubs and activities, adventures away from home, and volunteering opportunities by 2025, backed by an investment of more than £500 million investment. This includes the Government’s Youth Investment Fund of more than £300 million, of which £160 has been delivered to date. This will allow up to 300 youth centres across the country to be rebuilt or redeveloped, aiming to help 45,000 more young people access regular, positive activities every year.
Earlier this week it was announced that up to 7,500 disadvantaged young people are to be given access to adventures away from home, helping them develop vital life skills and build confidence. The youth work sector is also to be supported with vital funding and clearer guidance for local authorities.
The government also announced plans to help over 30,000 economically inactive 16 -24-year-olds into work by expanding the Youth Offer to a wider group of young people. The support of the Youth Offer, which includes access to Youth Hubs, mentoring from Youth Employability Coaches and more, will give tens of thousands more young people the help they need to get into work.
Notes to editors:
- A primary aim of the Building Futures and Summer Jobs programmes is to help those most at risk with coaching, counselling and educational opportunities. The programme will also look to build upon the existing evidence base on what works best for young people in this position. For example, the programmes will help generate a better understanding of how to identify those at risk of falling through the cracks and how best to support them to achieve their potential.
- On 1 February 2022, DCMS published the summary findings from the 2021 DCMS-led Youth review and announced its ambitious plans to level up access to out of school youth programmes.
- It is backed by an investment of more than £500 million in youth services in England over the next three years, which includes the Youth Investment Fund and ongoing support for the National Citizen Service. This will transform the government’s offer for young people and level up opportunities right across the country.
- DCMS is backing the country’s powerhouse sectors to grow the economy and make a difference where people live.
- The civil society sector is worth at least £16 billion to the UK economy. There are 951,000 jobs in the sector, over 50,000 more jobs than in 2019 before the pandemic.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-invest-further-in-mentoring-and-employment-opportunities-to-help-reduce-offending-and-violent-crime
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
New grants for rising star developers to help turn video game ideas into smash hits15/09/2023 09:20:00
Creative developers and start-up studios can bid for new cash from a multi-million pound government funded scheme to turn their new video game ideas into market leaders - and potentially score a hit such as Grand Theft Auto or Tomb Raider.
New British designers benefit from £2 million government funding14/09/2023 10:15:00
New British designers to benefit from £2 million government funding to showcase their work at London Fashion Week
Government outlines preferred structure of new independent football regulator07/09/2023 16:10:00
A new independent regulator for men’s elite football will be set up as a standalone body to make sure it is operationally independent from the game and can adequately protect clubs’ and fans’ interests.
National expansion of blue plaques schemes06/09/2023 16:05:00
The official London blue plaque scheme which commemorates the residencies of notable figures will be expanded across England.
Government teams up with sport stars to launch new physical activity drive30/08/2023 14:05:00
The Government will join forces with former sports stars, health professionals and fitness experts to help an additional 3.5 million adults and children get physically active by 2030, as part of a major national activity drive.
New Chair appointed to Historic England09/08/2023 16:10:00
The Secretary of State has appointed Neil Mendoza as the new Chair of Historic England for a term of four years commencing 01 September 2023.
Major boost for young people with plans to transform youth centres04/08/2023 15:25:00
New youth centres will be built and old ones refurbished to give young people better access to positive out-of-school activities as part of the next phase of the Youth Investment Fund.
Gambling white paper consultations published in step forward for reform26/07/2023 16:05:00
A public consultation process has been launched to look at how to conduct financial risk checks for problem gambling and at what level stake limits should be set for people playing online slot games.