Government to issue Emergency Alert in response to Storm Éowyn
Cabinet Office to issue Emergency Alerts in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland in response to red weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Éowyn.
“The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind on Friday 24th January, meaning there is a danger to life across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland
“In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the Cabinet Office will issue Emergency Alerts early this evening to people affected by the warnings in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.
“The Emergency Alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the areas at most risk, containing information about the weather warnings and guidance on how to stay safe.
“Mobile phones will make a loud siren-like sound even if they are set on silent. The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.
“Approximately 4.5 million people will receive the Emergency Alert in the largest real life use of the tool to date.
“The UK Government has well rehearsed plans in place for severe winter weather and is working with teams from devolved governments, local authorities, the emergency services and other public bodies to coordinate the response to any disruption.”
