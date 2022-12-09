Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Government to launch consultation on local support on onshore wind
The government will consult on proposed changes to national planning policy on onshore wind development to explore how local communities can show support.
The government commits to launching a technical consultation to explore how local authorities demonstrate local support and respond to views of their communities when considering onshore wind development in England.
Decisions on onshore wind sites will continue to be made at a local level as these are best made by local representatives who know their areas best and are democratically accountable to the local community.
To deliver a more localist approach, and its commitments in the British Energy Security Strategy, the government will consult on proposed changes to national planning policy. This follows positive engagement with MPs.
Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on a project being able to demonstrate local support and satisfactorily address any impacts identified by the local community. Local authorities would also have to demonstrate their support for certain areas as being suitable for onshore wind, moving away from rigid requirements for sites to be designated in local plans.
The recent announcement builds on previous Government action to make sure local communities are at the heart of decisions on onshore wind. Changes introduced in 2016 that made local councils responsible for onshore wind applications, instead of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project regime, will remain in place.
The Government will make sure strong environmental protections first brought in by the Government in 2015 remain, so that valued landscapes such as National Parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Green Belt are protected.
The government will also seek views on developing local partnerships for supportive communities, so that those who wish to host new onshore wind infrastructure can benefit from doing so, such as through lower energy bills.
New digital engagement techniques during the planning process will ensure people across the local community can continue to make their views known.
The government will also consider how the planning system can support communities to have a say on the necessary infrastructure to connect wind farms to the grid and encourage the upgrading of existing wind farm sites
The government will be inviting views from local authorities, communities and businesses.
The technical consultation on changes to the National Planning Policy Framework will be launched by Christmas and concluded by the end of April 2023.
