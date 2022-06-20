Government to make it simpler for businesses to apply new product safety markings

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Changes will make it simpler for businesses to apply new product conformity markings for most products placed on the market in England, Scotland and Wales.
The government has today (Monday 20 June) announced a range of changes to make it simpler for businesses to apply new product conformity markings for most products placed on the market in England, Scotland and Wales.
The UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark is a mandatory mark on certain products, for example mobile phones, to indicate that they conform to Great Britain legislation. Businesses have until 1 January 2023 to start using UKCA marking which replaces the CE and reverse epsilon markings now that we have left the European Union.
The marking allows the UK to have control over its goods regulations and maintain our high product standards.
The new measures
To make it simpler for businesses to adopt UKCA marking, the government has today brought forward the following measures.
Reducing re-testing costs:
Any conformity assessment activities undertaken by EU bodies before the end of 2022 will be considered as the basis for UKCA marking next year. Legislation on this will be brought forward before the end of the year and will enable manufacturers to apply the UKCA mark on these products without the need for re-testing.
Removing the need to re-test existing imported stock:
This will allow CE marked products that are manufactured and imported into the UK by the end of 2022 to be sold, without the need to meet UKCA requirements. This will remove the current need for retesting and recertification for products that are imported whilst the UK recognised CE requirements.
Continuing to accept spare parts onto the GB market:
The UK will continue to accept spares onto the GB market which comply with the same requirements that were in place at the time the original products or systems they were being used to repair, replace or maintain were placed on the market. This will help to address concerns about the availability of spare parts and ensure businesses and organisations avoid disruption to their operations.
Extending labelling measures:
To make it cheaper and logistically easier for businesses to continue to supply goods to Great Britain, legislation will be brought forward to extend current labelling easements to allow important information and other UKCA markings to be added to products using a sticky label or an accompanying document.
Recognising historic testing on some construction products:
Manufacturers of construction products under AVCP system 3 – such as radiators, sealants and tile adhesives – whose products are tested by an EU notified body before 1 January 2023 will be able to obtain a UKCA mark without having to retest through a UK-approved body.
Further information
Businesses can access the full government guidance on GOV.UK.
The business sectors that these measures apply to include:
- aerosols
- electrical and electronics
- equipment for explosive atmospheres
- pyrotechnics
- gas appliances
- lifts
- machinery
- outdoor equipment
- personal protective equipment
- toys
- pressure equipment
- civil explosives
- recreational craft
There are different rules for:
- medical devices
- construction products
- cableways
- transportable pressure equipment
- unmanned aircraft systems
- rail products
- marine equipment
