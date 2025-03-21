Government to plant first National Forest in 30 years

20 million trees are to be planted across Bristol, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset by 2050.

A new national forest stretching from the Cotswolds to the Mendips is set to be created, the government has announced today (Friday 21 March).

The Western Forest will see 20 million trees set to be planted across the West of England in the coming decades, creating at least 2,500 hectares of new woodland.

The government manifesto committed to three new national forests and today’s announcement is a significant first step. The forest will serve over 2.5 million residents, bringing trees and woodlands closer to where people live, including in urban centres such as Bristol, Gloucester and Swindon.

The Western Forest will be spearheaded by the Forest of Avon, one of England’s Community Forests supported by up to £7.5 million of government funding over five years alongside accelerating tree-planting in local areas. The project will work to revitalise existing woodlands and other important habitats to create a forest network for people and wildlife at a truly landscape scale.

The new national forest will help the drive to net zero while promoting economic growth and creating jobs in Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and across the West of England, as part of the Government’s Plan for Change. It will also help us meet our nature and legal environment targets including halting the decline of species and protecting 30% of land for nature by 2030.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said:

“The Government was elected on a mandate to plant three new national forests this parliament, as part of our commitment to reach net zero and drive sustainable growth under the Government’s Plan for Change. “We will plant 20 million trees in the Western Forest to bring nature closer to people, prevent flooding and support wildlife.”

Alex Stone, Chief Executive of Forest of Avon, England’s Community Forests, said:

”The Forest of Avon is thrilled to have led a wonderfully diverse and engaged partnership to bring the Western Forest to life. This is about resource, funding and expertise coming directly to landowners, partners and communities, planting millions of trees in the right places. Together, we will enhance landscapes for all to enjoy, improving the lives of our 2.5 million residents and visitors to the region. “Encompassing two of England’s Community Forests and working alongside the National Forest Company and Defra, the Western Forest will enhance, connect and improve our urban and rural landscapes, support investment into the region, create jobs and skills opportunities and bring the endless benefits we get back from planting and caring for our trees. It is a very exciting time for this region, and we look forward to helping shape what the Western Forest will become.” The National Forest Company, who manage the National Forest, will provide expertise and mentorship to the Western Forest project team.

National Forest Chief Executive John Everitt OBE said:

“The National Forest Company is delighted to see the announcement of the Western Forest as the first of the government’s new national forest commitments. “This initiative builds on the success of the National Forest in the Midlands, where planting more than 9.8 million trees has transformed the landscape, benefitting wildlife, communities and the economy. “The Western Forest was selected because of its ability to demonstrate a similar scale of ambition, with trees and woods supporting growth and farming while enhancing nature’s recovery and access to green space.”

Our countryside and woodlands are a source of great national pride, and today’s announcement is a further example of this government delivering for nature, following historic announcements on the wild release and management of beavers in England, a new approach to neonicotinoid pesticides on crops grown in England and new measures to strengthen our protected areas and meet 30x30.

