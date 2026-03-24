Department of Health and Social Care
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Government to replace ambulances following charity arson attack
Following an attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, the Department of Health and Social Care is taking action to support the charity and patients.
In response to the attacks on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, north London, on Monday 23 March, the Secretary of State confirmed the government has arranged for replacement ambulances to be provided on loan from the London Ambulance Service and will cover the cost of replacements for the vehicles destroyed.
The loan ambulances will arrive today [24 March] and the replacements will be provided as soon as possible.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:
This shocking, cowardly, and despicable act of evil was not only an attack on London’s Jewish community, but on an ambulance service whose sole purpose is to save lives and care for others.
There is no doubt this attack was designed to strike fear into the heart of Jewish people in Golders Green and across the country. And, as a Member of Parliament who represents a significant Jewish community further east in London, I know what’s happened will be felt painfully and acutely by all Jewish people across our country.
The aim of these attackers is clear - they want Jewish people in this country to live smaller lives, to live less Jewish lives, to be less visible as Jewish people, and to fear going about Jewish life - whether that’s attending school or providing the services and support that makes the Jewish community one of the most resilient, strong, and proud communities in the country.
Hatzola’s volunteers represent the very best of public service, providing rapid, life-saving care to anyone in need, and it is appalling that such a service has been targeted in this way.
Of course, the best form of solidarity is practical solidarity, which is why today, our London Ambulance Service colleagues are providing support to the team in Golders Green to make sure that we don’t skip a beat when it comes to responding to emergency call-outs. We will also be providing four replacement ambulances, initially on loan until we can provide permanent replacements. The Jewish community should not bear the cost of this hatred.
This moment demands more than practical support. The Jewish community will not stand alone – the government and this entire country stand with them.
The answer cannot simply be higher walls, thicker doors, more CCTV. We also have to deal with this hatred at its source. We have to confront and beat the evil ideas that are permeating in our society. Anti-Semitism is an old hatred, but it is alive and kicking in our country, and all of us, particularly those who are not Jewish, have to wake up, stand up, and work with our Jewish friends and neighbours in confronting and defeating this despicable hatred.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-replace-ambulances-following-charity-arson-attack
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