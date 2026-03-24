NHS England
|Printable version
Government to replace ambulances following charity arson attack
Following an attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, the Department of Health and Social Care is taking action to support the charity and patients.
In response to the attacks on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, north London, on Monday 23 March, the Secretary of State confirmed the government has arranged for replacement ambulances to be provided on loan from the London Ambulance Service and will cover the cost of replacements for the vehicles destroyed.
The loan ambulances will arrive today [24 March] and the replacements will be provided as soon as possible.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:
This shocking, cowardly, and despicable act of evil was not only an attack on London’s Jewish community, but on an ambulance service whose sole purpose is to save lives and care for others.
There is no doubt this attack was designed to strike fear into the heart of Jewish people in Golders Green and across the country. And, as a Member of Parliament who represents a significant Jewish community further east in London, I know what’s happened will be felt painfully and acutely by all Jewish people across our country.
The aim of these attackers is clear - they want Jewish people in this country to live smaller lives, to live less Jewish lives, to be less visible as Jewish people, and to fear going about Jewish life - whether that’s attending school or providing the services and support that makes the Jewish community one of the most resilient, strong, and proud communities in the country.
Hatzola’s volunteers represent the very best of public service, providing rapid, life-saving care to anyone in need, and it is appalling that such a service has been targeted in this way.
Of course, the best form of solidarity is practical solidarity, which is why today, our London Ambulance Service colleagues are providing support to the team in Golders Green to make sure that we don’t skip a beat when it comes to responding to emergency call-outs. We will also be providing four replacement ambulances, initially on loan until we can provide permanent replacements. The Jewish community should not bear the cost of this hatred.
This moment demands more than practical support. The Jewish community will not stand alone – the government and this entire country stand with them.
The answer cannot simply be higher walls, thicker doors, more CCTV. We also have to deal with this hatred at its source. We have to confront and beat the evil ideas that are permeating in our society. Anti-Semitism is an old hatred, but it is alive and kicking in our country, and all of us, particularly those who are not Jewish, have to wake up, stand up, and work with our Jewish friends and neighbours in confronting and defeating this despicable hatred.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-replace-ambulances-following-charity-arson-attack
Latest News from
NHS England
New medical training chair to bring system from “dial up” to modern era23/03/2026 14:15:00
The new chair of a major review into medical training has pledged to bring the “dial up” system into the modern era.
NHS waiting list continues to fall despite record winter12/03/2026 17:20:00
The NHS has faced its busiest winter on record while bringing waiting lists to their lowest for almost 3 years.
3-year high in attacks on NHS staff12/03/2026 16:20:00
Almost 1 in 7 NHS staff (14.47%) were physically attacked by a patient or the public last year – the highest rate for 3 years – according to the latest NHS staff survey.
Over 10,000 calls to Martha’s Rule in first 16 months to trigger urgent review of care09/03/2026 13:20:00
More than 10,000 calls have been made to Martha’s Rule helplines in the first 16 months of the NHS scheme, saving lives and helping thousands of patients benefit from changes to their care.
New bone scanners to help prevent fractures and cut waiting times03/03/2026 10:12:10
Patients across England will benefit from new bone scanners to diagnose fragile bones earlier and prevent painful, life-changing fractures.
NHS urges ‘tap the app’ as 1 in 4 miss appointments03/03/2026 09:15:00
Nearly 1 in 4 people have missed an NHS appointment because they forgot or arrived too late, according to a new survey.
Patients handed over quicker despite 5-year high in number taken to hospital27/02/2026 14:15:00
Ambulance crews and A&E staff have slashed handover delays by more than 7 minutes this winter – even as they ferried the highest number of patients to hospital in half a decade.
Funding boost to support patients to stay in and return to work25/02/2026 16:12:00
Patients will receive better support to help them stay in and get back to work in areas of high economic inactivity.