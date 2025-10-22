Government to seize millions from fake immigration ‘lawyers’

Rogue advisers illegally posing as lawyers will be stripped of their dirty money under new crackdown.

Sham immigration lawyers who look to cheat the system will have their cash confiscated under new powers.

Under proposals set out by the Home Office today, new powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act will be extended to the Immigration Advice Authority, enabling them to seize the criminal profits of unscrupulous advisers.

That money will be reinvested into frontline policing and border security, using dirty money to shut down the networks it once funded. This includes funding the cutting edge Multi Agency Cash Cell at the border, which brings together government and law enforcement agencies to disrupt the flow of criminal finance into the country.

The move will stop rogue advisers lining their pockets by offering unlawful immigration advice. For the first time, the IAA will be able to trace and freeze assets, claw back illegal earnings and bring offenders to justice, without relying on police support.

People illegally posing as immigration lawyers and advisers can make thousands of pounds out of their ‘services’. In one case, one bogus adviser raked in over half a million pounds by preying on desperate people. In another, 3 rogue immigration advisers pocketed over £3 million by targeting victims online and offering advice on visa applications and how to challenge deportations. These new proposals would allow the IAA to go further and faster in recovering the cash from crooks.

Rogue immigration ‘lawyers’ often act as middlemen for those looking to abuse the immigration system or cash in by providing shoddy or outright fraudulent immigration advice.

Proceeds of Crime Act powers play a significant role in the criminal justice system, disrupting and deterring crime by depriving offenders of illicit gains.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said:

Rogue immigration advisers exploiting our system will pay the price. By backing the Immigration Advice Authority with tough new powers, we’re stripping criminals of their dirty money and using it to strengthen our borders and keep our streets safe.

The changes will be made following a consultation, which will run till the end of the year.

This comes on top of new powers given to the Immigration Advice Authority under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which will see people posing as immigration lawyers facing fines of up to £15,000.

And as the bill progresses through Parliament, the government is stepping up operational action to secure our borders. Over 35,000 people with no right to be here have been returned and we are working with the French to scale up the return of migrants. This government makes no apologies for cracking down on illegal migration and will do whatever it to takes to secure our borders.