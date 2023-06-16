Government to strengthen learnings after domestic homicide

The government has launched a consultation to ensure domestic homicide reviews reflect the full range of domestic-abuse related deaths, including suicide.

We are considering changes to ensure domestic homicide review (DHR) legislation reflects the legal definition of domestic abuse, and amend the name to better reflect the range of deaths which fall in their scope, the Minister for Safeguarding announced today.

A domestic homicide review is a multi-agency review which seeks to identify and implement lessons learned from deaths which have, or appear to have, resulted from violence, abuse or neglect. Their aim is to better protect victims in future and prevent further tragedies.

We have launched an 8-week public consultation to consider changes to domestic homicide reviews, bringing them in line with the statutory definition of domestic abuse enacted in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

This would mean that a DHR can be commissioned whenever there is a death that has, or appears to have, resulted from domestic abuse. This includes controlling or coercive behaviour, emotional and economic abuse, in addition to physical abuse, and will help to ensure that lessons are learned from fatal domestic abuse cases.

The consultation will also consider renaming DHRs as ‘domestic abuse fatality reviews’ to reflect cases where the death was not a result of homicide, such as in the case of suicide.

Safeguarding Minister, Sarah Dines said:

Domestic abuse is a devastating crime which can have tragic outcomes, including murder and suicide. The government is committed to protecting people from this horrific abuse in all its forms and we are striving to make changes that will bring justice to victims and some comfort to their loved ones.

Through the consultation, the public, key stakeholders, researchers, and bereaved families will share their views.

The changes are being considered in response to concerns from charities and bereaved families that the current system does not reflect the full range of domestic abuse related deaths.

CEO of Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse, Frank Mullane MBE said:

Renaming these reviews and incorporating the statutory definition of domestic abuse, reflects the findings of the extensive forensic work achieved over 12 years. We do not know how many deaths are fully, or in part attributable to domestic abuse, but these reviews have revealed many of them, for example some suicides and deaths from neglect. Commissioning these reviews sends the signal that the state takes very seriously any deaths caused by domestic abuse.

The Home Office is taking action across the board to protect vulnerable people. Last month we allocated up to £39 million to 50 projects across England and Wales supporting initiatives to weed out domestic abuse and stalking.

We are also implementing tougher measures on the most dangerous domestic abuse offenders, including ensuring that offenders convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour and sentenced to 12 months or more will be managed in the same way as the most dangerous physically violent offenders, and recorded on the Violent and Sex Offender Register.