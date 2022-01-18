HM Treasury
|Printable version
Government to strengthen rules on misleading cryptocurrency adverts
Plans to strengthen the rules on cryptoasset advertisements and protect consumers from misleading claims were published by the Government today (18 January).
- The government plans to legislate to address misleading cryptoasset promotions
- Adverts will be brought into line with other financial advertising, ensuring they are fair and clear
- New rules will increase consumer protection while encouraging innovation
Around 2.3 million people in the UK are now thought to own a cryptoasset with their popularity rising - but research suggests that understanding of what crypto actually is is declining, suggesting that some users may not fully understand what they are buying. This poses a risk that these products could be mis-sold.
The consultation response, published today, sets out the government’s plan to bring the promotion of cryptoassets within the scope of financial promotions legislation. This means the promotion of qualifying cryptoassets will be subject to FCA rules in line with the same high standards that other financial promotions such as stocks, shares, and insurance products are held to.
This will balance the desire to encourage innovation with the need to ensure that cryptoasset advertisements are fair, clear, and not misleading.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:
Cryptoassets can provide exciting new opportunities, offering people new ways to transact and invest – but it’s important that consumers are not being sold products with misleading claims.
We are ensuring consumers are protected, while also supporting innovation of the cryptoasset market.
The government is eager to support innovation in cryptoassets and recognises the potential benefits of certain products like stablecoins, such as providing a more efficient means of payment, and in 2018 the government launched the the Cryptoasset Taskforce, which continues to steer the UK’s regulatory response to the cryptoasset market.
However, research undertaken by the FCA highlighted the potential for misleading advertising of crypto products to cause consumer harm.
The Government’s decision to bring these types of advertisements into the scope of regulation will mitigate the risks of consumer harm, ensuring people have the appropriate information to make informed investment decisions.
This will be done via secondary legislation to amend the Financial Promotion Order, which sets out the investments and activities to which the financial promotion regime applies. Under the Financial Services and Markets act 2000, a business cannot promote a financial product unless they are authorised by the FCA or the PRA, or the content of the promotion is approved by a firm which is. Firms that wish to promote such investments and activities must comply with binding rules that financial promotions must be fair, clear, and not misleading.
This will provide the Financial Conduct Authority with the appropriate powers to regulate the market more effectively. The FCA will shortly be consulting on their proposed financial promotions rules that will apply to cryptoassets.
Further information
- The government intends to put in place a suitable transitional period (approximately six months) from both the finalisation and publication of the proposed Financial Promotion Order regime and the complementary FCA rules
- The legislation will be brought forward once parliamentary time allows
- Consultation response available here
- FCA Cryptoasset consumer research 2021
- Today’s announcement complements broader proposals on cryptoassets and stablecoins set out via the government’s consultation on a regulatory framework for stablecoins last year, with next steps due to be announced in due course
COVID-19 vaccinations
Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-strengthen-rules-on-misleading-cryptocurrency-adverts
Latest News from
HM Treasury
UK launches consultation on domestic implementation of global minimum tax for large multinational groups11/01/2022 16:10:00
The UK government has today (11 January 2022) published a consultation seeking views for how a worldwide 15% minimum corporation tax should be domestically implemented.
Businesses most impacted by Omicron variant to benefit from over £700 million as government delivers funding to local authorities07/01/2022 14:12:00
New grant funding for businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Emergency funding available for arts, culture and heritage doubled to £60 million to tackle impact of Omicron24/12/2021 09:24:00
Emergency funding from Culture Recovery Fund increased by £30 million to help more organisations through the winter
£1 billion in support for businesses most impacted by Omicron across the UK21/12/2021 15:20:00
Additional support will be available for businesses who have been impacted by the Omicron variant, the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak announced today (21 December).
UK Government doubles funding for Devolved Administrations to tackle Covid20/12/2021 16:20:00
The UK Government has today doubled the amount of additional funding available for the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to tackle Covid.
UK Government confirms £430 million funding for Devolved Administrations to tackle Covid16/12/2021 15:20:00
£430 million of additional funding from the UK Reserve will be made available to the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to progress their vaccine rollout and wider health response.
Latest figures detail UK Government’s record funding of £15 billion a year for the Northern Ireland Executive15/12/2021 15:25:00
Treasury figures published today show breakdown of the record £15 billion per year settlement for the Northern Ireland Executive.
Latest figures detail UK Government’s record funding of £18 billion a year for the Welsh Government15/12/2021 14:25:00
Treasury figures published today show breakdown of the record £18 billion per year settlement for the Welsh Government.