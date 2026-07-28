Government to support evacuated residents in Coalsnaughton

UK government to support residents of evacuated homes in Coalsnaughton.

The Mining Remediation Authority confirms the cause of ground movement in Coalsnaughton is linked to historic coal mining

Residents of 97 evacuated homes will now be protected by law, with the UK government to cover costs

The Mining Remediation Authority is engaging directly with those affected to provide specialist support

Residents of the 97 evacuated homes in the Coalsnaughton area will be supported by the UK government, as the Mining Remediation Authority has confirmed the cause of recent ground movement is linked to historic coal mining.

The UK government yesterday (27 July) announced that the Mining Remediation Authority will take over management of the incident response – with the priority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every resident. Any costs incurred by the Scottish Government and Clackmannanshire Council for the incident response will be reimbursed, where they fall under the Mining Remediation Authority’s remit.

This follows a thorough eight-week investigation from the Mining Remediation Authority, after reports of ground movement in the Coalsnaughton area led to homes being evacuated in May to ensure their safety.

All evacuated residents will now be protected by the law - with the government meeting the costs of making homes safe. Where properties have suffered significant damage, alternative support could be made available to residents based on the condition of their home.

For homes with the most serious damage, residents may be offered an option for the government to purchase their property at its full market value prior to the incident, as well as additional support to relocate if required.

Ahead of visiting Coalsnaughton and meeting affected residents, Energy Minister Michael Shanks has confirmed that the government will do everything in its power to ensure every household is given a long-term solution as quickly as possible. The Mining Remediation Authority has confirmed households will find out the outcome of their property and the specific options available to them in the coming weeks and months, depending on ongoing investigations.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks yesterday said:

This has obviously been an extremely difficult situation for families over the past few months and I want to reassure all those affected that no one will be left to shoulder the burden alone. The UK government stands ready to do everything within our power to support those households affected, working side by side with the Scottish Government and Clackmannanshire Council. Unfortunately there is no quick fix but the Mining Remediation Authority is providing tailored advice and support for every household and our priority is to provide longer term certainty as quickly as possible. My thoughts are with all those caught up in this disruption which I know will be taking a real toll on families in the community.

The Mining Remediation Authority has contacted all affected households today to put immediate support in place and explain the next steps, depending on their individual circumstances. This includes working closely with Clackmannanshire Council and local partners to meet the residents’ immediate needs, such as appropriate temporary accommodation.

Each household will be appointed with a named Community Support Account Manager by the Mining Remediation Authority, who will guide them through this process over the next few months and help them access the support available.

This service will be made available to those affected for as long as necessary – with residents also able to access information via a dedicated resident website, a community helpline or a by visiting the community hub in Coalsnaughton to meet a member of the team.

Carl Banton, Chief Operations Director at the Mining Remediation Authority yesterday said:

The safety and welfare of residents remain the priority for every partner involved in the response. We are working closely with Clackmannanshire Council and the Local Resilience Partnership to make sure that support remains in place and that everyone has a clear point of contact. We will be contacting affected residents directly to explain what this means for them personally, and to talk through the support that is available. We are committed to keeping you informed at every stage of this recovery phase, and we are working hard to ensure that this community is safe.

Investigations at the site are ongoing and the Mining Remediation Authority has confirmed there are still signs of ground movement. Once the ground has stabilised, the site will continue to be monitored to ensure it is safe and stable.

The Mining Remediation Authority operates a 24-hour helpline, year-round service to monitor the safety of historic coal mining sites. However, incidents requiring evacuation are extremely rare.

Notes to Editors

Under the Coal Mining Subsidence Act 1991, the UK government has a duty to remedy coal mining subsidence damage, including funding repairs to make homes safe again or, where appropriate, providing alternative solutions.

The Mining Remediation Authority conducted a thorough eight-week investigation programme including camera scans, underground surveys, geophysical investigations, weekly LiDAR surveys, borehole drilling, and monitoring instrumentation.

The local council and Scottish Government have been a key part of the incident response. The MRA and UK government will closely coordinate with both to ensure residents are prioritised and receive the support they need.