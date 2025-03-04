Government to take over redress for convicted postmasters from Post Office

All postmasters who have had their convictions overturned will now have their conviction claims administered by the government

All postmasters who have had their convictions overturned, whether by a court or legislation last year, will now have their conviction claims administered by the government, completely taking them out of the hands of the Post Office – fulfilling a key request from those impacted by the scandal.

After a three-month transitional period, the Department for Business and Trade’s Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme (HCRS) will broaden its scope to take on responsibility for redress for postmasters who have had their convictions overturned by the Courts. These are currently dealt with by the Post Office through their Overturned Convictions scheme. This is something that postmasters, campaigners, and Parliamentarians, including the Business and Trade Select Committee, have all called for.

Postmasters have suffered a huge amount. While the government can’t fully put right what they have been through, it can make sure the compensation process works better for them by listening to their grievances and acting upon them where possible to ensure postmasters are treated with dignity and respect. Today, this means ending the difficulty of dealing with the organisation which upended so many of their lives.

The delivery of redress for victims of the Post office Horizon scandal is a key government manifesto commitment, with a commitment of £1.8 billion to ensure all postmasters receive the justice and financial redress they deserve.

Post Office Minister Gareth Thomas yesterday said:

My priority upon coming into office was to speed up the delivery of compensation to the victims of the Horizon scandal. We have made significant progress, and we are now moving to ensure there is a quick transfer of schemes from the Post Office to the Department. In the meantime, I encourage all those eligible to apply for redress under the Overturned Convictions scheme and continue to progress their claims with the Post Office until the transfer date.

The Department for Business and Trade will formally take over on 3 June 2025. The three-month transitional period between now and then will allow for the smooth transfer of active claims from one scheme to the other, ensuring there is no gap in service for postmasters who have claims in the system.

As of 31 January, approximately £663 million has been paid to over 4,300 claimants, which has more than doubled since the end of June 2024.

