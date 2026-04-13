Government to unlock philanthropic investment into England's most disadvantaged communities

Government today launches plan to make it easier for the wealthiest in society to give back to communities that need help most

This new plan will include new opportunities for philanthropists to partner with government in targeting their giving

Plan will connect philanthropists with existing local initiatives, helping spread donations across the country

Billions of pounds will become more accessible to England’s most disadvantaged communities as the government sets out a new roadmap to deal with some of the most pressing and challenging societal issues across this country.

Despite £14 billion being donated to charity across the UK in 2025, the benefits have not been shared equally. London currently receives more than a third of all funding from the largest philanthropic foundations and four times the value of Gift Aid donations compared to the UK average.

The government’s new roadmap, Our Place to Give, aims to change that. By connecting philanthropic donors with local organisations outside of London, the plan aims to ensure that investment reaches the communities and people that need it most.

Backed by £1 million of government funding, the place-based plan will offer opportunities for match-funding, better involve philanthropists in funding programmes, and ensure their voices are brought in and heard as programmes are devised and implemented.

Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

Today’s announcement will help philanthropists across the country support local causes they are passionate about. By better connecting generous individuals with local organisations at the heart of their communities, we can unlock a new wave of giving that reaches every corner of the country.

Steve Rigby, Chair of The Rigby Foundation and CEO, Rigby Group said:

The strong backing this report has received across the sector reflects the insight and experience brought together in its development. The UK has some outstanding philanthropists, and Our Place to Give provides a roadmap for unlocking even greater investment into communities across the country. Through my family’s charitable work in the West Midlands and my participation in the Philanthropy Reference Group, I’ve seen first-hand how connecting generous donors with local people and projects can drive meaningful, lasting change.

By 2050, up to £7 trillion is expected to be passed down to the next generation. The government’s new roadmap sets out a plan to unlock new pathways for generous donations to reach communities most in need.

The roadmap will strengthen links between donors and places, build better partnerships and unlock further investment. Key actions include:

£1 million of funding over three years to help organisations across England share expertise, attract investment and create sustainable economic growth

A network of regional philanthropic ambassadors will be appointed to broker stronger links between philanthropists, communities and government

Collaboration between government and the financial services sector to better provide philanthropic advice

The government will promote a more open culture of giving, celebrating the profound impact of local philanthropy and encouraging the next generation of philanthropists to invest back into the communities that shaped them. To support this, a new toolkit is being launched for MPs alongside the roadmap, equipping local representatives to champion philanthropy, convene local giving opportunities and foster a positive environment for generosity in the places they know best.

This builds on the government’s wider ambitions for community renewal. The £5.8 billion Pride in Place programme is already empowering local people to direct funding towards what matters most in their areas. By aligning philanthropic investment with these place-based priorities, the government aims to ensure that the generosity of high-net-worth individuals complements and amplifies existing public investment, driving lasting change in the communities that need it most.

Our Place to Give: a roadmap to grow place-based philanthropy is available at gov.uk.

Notes to Editors

Total charitable giving across the UK was estimated at £14 billion in 2025 (Charities Aid Foundation 2026, UK Giving)

Individual philanthropy in the UK was estimated at £11.3 billion in 2024.

London receives more than a third of all funding from philanthropic foundations and four times the value of Gift Aid donations compared to the UK average

The £1 million Community of Practice funding will be allocated from 2026/27 over three years, with DCMS setting out full allocation details by Summer 2026.

The roadmap was developed in collaboration with many contributors from the impact economy, including the Charities Aid Foundation, the Beacon Collaborative, and New Philanthropy Capital. Led by DCMS, it forms one part of the government’s impact economy agenda, which is being driven forward by the new Office for the Impact Economy.

Barclays recently reported that 81% of HNW individuals say it is ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ important for financial advisors to raise philanthropy proactively, however only a third have experienced their advisers doing that. Barclays (2025), How are Modern Philanthropists making a difference?

Steve Morgan CBE, Founder and Chairman of the Steve Morgan Foundation said:

We know place-based giving works because we’ve been doing it for 25 years. Cradle 2 Career shows what can happen when you invest properly, with the right partners, for the long term. Now the job is making sure this roadmap leads to real investment, not just good intentions.

Andrew Law, AL Philanthropies said:

I’m excited to welcome this DCMS place-based philanthropic initiative. Growing up in Manchester, I became aware of the critical role that philanthropy had played there across the arts, museums, and other sectors. There is today so much more support that can be unlocked by better coordination and access to the community, which is why I’m thrilled that the government is throwing its backing behind place-based giving, the critical systems-change policy that I believe can help close Britain’s giving gap.

Stuart Roden said:

It is pleasing to see the Govt support a philanthropic initiative which involves several stakeholders- local councils, foundations, corporates and individual philanthropists - joining forces for the betterment of our society. It is a proven model of success and I hope we will see similar projects rolled out in the future.

Shalni Arora OBE said:

The most intractable challenges faced by our communities cannot be solved by a single actor alone. When local governments on the ground knowledge, central government’s strategic input, and philanthropy’s innovation come together, we stop managing issues and start solving them.

John Nickson, philanthropist, Ambassador for Blackpool Pride of Place, author of IN SEARCH OF HOPE - how civil society defends democracy from populism said:

I welcome government leadership in supporting greater philanthropic investment in Britain’s most deprived communities. My own experience co‑funding a pilot in one of Blackpool’s poorest wards shows what place‑based philanthropy can achieve. Working with local charities, schools and businesses, the project has helped vulnerable young people move into education, training and work, and is now being expanded across Blackpool with National Lottery support. Philanthropists provide vital risk capital. By working in partnership with the public and private sectors, we can scale innovative solutions to tackle our most pressing social challenges.

Mark Greer, Managing Director for the Charities Aid Foundation said:

With levels of giving declining in the UK, this strategy is a much needed step towards reviving giving up and down the country. Encouraging those who can afford it to give more to the places that need it most is vital for building more resilient charities and communities. We also welcome the Government’s acknowledgement of the importance of philanthropic infrastructure in its strategy. This must be the starting point to strengthen and grow this crucial layer of the giving ecosystem going forward.

Carol Mack OBE, Chief Executive of the Association of Charitable Foundations (ACF) said:

This roadmap sends a clear signal that government understands it has a key role to play in helping place-based generosity go further, in every corner of the country. Philanthropic foundations already make a real difference in local communities, but deep geographic inequalities persist. By working closely with philanthropists – both institutions and individuals – government can benefit communities across England.

Emma de Closset, CEO UK Community Foundations said:

Our Place to Give’ sets out a welcome ambition to help philanthropists support the places that shaped them, working with trusted local partners who know what works. By recognising the role of community foundations in catalysing place‑based giving, the roadmap strengthens the connections between donors, communities and the local organisations enabling change on the ground.

Cath Dovey CBE, Philanthropy Partner, New Philanthropy Capital said:

We have a huge opportunity to grow philanthropic giving in places up and down the UK. Philanthropists know that place matters and DCMS’s roadmap for place-based giving recognises the importance of their local knowledge and their deep commitment to supporting communities to thrive. Greater partnership between government, local authorities, charities and donors will amplify the power of philanthropy to drive positive change in the places that need it most.

Rory Brooks, Chair of Philanthropist Reference Group and Board Member of the Charity Commission for England and Wales said:

This is a landmark announcement for which the government is to be congratulated. It is explicit about an enduring partnership between government mission and philanthropy. It builds on and celebrates the UK’s strong philanthropic tradition and regulatory framework. The focus on supporting the communities and people most in need is to be applauded.

Dominic Llewellyn, Head of Impact Economy Collective:

This roadmap marks a genuine shift in how government and philanthropy work together. By designing flagship programmes like Pride in Place, the Better Futures Fund and Best Start Family Hubs to grow place-based philanthropy from the outset, the government is using public investment to build the foundations for giving to flourish in the communities that need it most. The Impact Economy Collective is delighted to be supporting this work.

Lady Edwina Grosvenor, Philanthropist and Founder and Chair of One Small Thing:

Having seen the impact in Hampshire of One Small Thing’s Hope Street project—a community alternative to custody for women in contact with the justice system—I know how valuable and transformational philanthropic support can be to local communities. Our Place to Give will enable even more place-based giving, and bring support to projects and communities who need it the most. This is where philanthropy can be most impactful, and I am excited to see this initiative driving that impact for philanthropists and communities across the UK.

Sir Vernon Ellis, Founder, New Philanthropy for Arts and Culture, and Trustee, Figurative: