Government turning the tide for young people in the Midlands with jobs backing from Severn Trent

Young people across the East and West Midlands will have more work opportunities as Severn Trent becomes the latest backer of a government drive to tackle youth unemployment, pledging 400 roles in the water industry.

Severn Trent is the latest backer of the Youth Guarantee, the Government’s scheme to give every young person the chance to earn or learn

The company is creating 400 employment opportunities for young people across the Midlands, supporting Government action to tackle the water sector’s skills shortage

Youth Guarantee has already received backing of major employers including McDonald’s and the Premier League

Severn Trent, one of the largest water and sewage companies in England and Wales, says the opportunities for 16 to 24-year-olds will be created over the next three years as part of a new programme. They will include six-month paid work placements across a wide range of roles within the company, including a variety of operational roles and customer support agents.

To support those from all backgrounds, 25 of the opportunities each year will be ringfenced for young people who have experience being in care.

Severn Trent is the latest major employer to back the Government’s Youth Guarantee, which aims to give every young person the chance to earn or learn. Other supporters include the Premier League, Channel 4, Royal Shakespeare Company and Pinewood Studios.

The Youth Guarantee and Growth and Skills Levy reforms are backed by £2.5 billion investment, providing employment support for almost a million young people and unlocking up to 200,000 jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.

This comes in response to the rise in recent years of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET), which is close to one million.

Severn Trent’s commitment also comes as an important step in tackling the serious skills shortage facing the water sector, with 35% of skilled jobs currently going unfilled.

To mark the new partnership, the Minister for Skills Jacqui Smith visited Severn Trent’s training academy in Coventry, which opened in 2021, to meet young apprentices developing skills in operations, engineering and other specialist roles. At the site, learners train by practicing real repairs using indoor and outdoor rigs that simulate live water networks.

Baroness Jaqui Smith, Minister for Skills said:

Every young person deserves the opportunity to build a career they’re proud of and that is exactly what we are making happen through the Youth Guarantee. It is great to see Severn Trent joining a growing number of household businesses backing our mission to open doors and deliver real opportunity across the country. Their commitment shows how working hand in hand with businesses provides young people with the skills, the confidence and the chances they need to succeed.

Daniel Jackson, 19 Water technician who led the tour with Minister Smith said:

To be asked to lead the tour with the Minister was a real privilege. I started as an apprentice, and the Academy really helped give me the learning and opportunity to do well. I completed my programme and am now part of the leakage team – finding and fixing leaks and supporting our customers, and I love it. I’m excited about where my career will take me.

Neil Morrison, HR Director at Severn Trent said:

We know giving a young person that first opportunity can be game changing, and at Severn Trent we are committed to providing experiences that result in positive outcomes. The Youth Guarantee is a great example on how we can come together to do just that. Welcoming talented young people into our organisation, who bring with them new ideas and fresh perspectives ultimately help us be better as a business. We firmly believe no matter what organisation or business you are, there’s a role to play in unlocking genuine pathways for young people.

The Government is working to boost opportunities for young people more widely in the water and utilities sector, with conversations ongoing with Anglian Water, the RPS Group and M Group.

The new placements build on the 500 work experience placements Severn Trent already provide annually, and 100 new apprenticeship opportunities each year, providing a vital route into skilled employment for young people at the start of their careers.

The Government is working hand in hand with sector leaders to open up early career routes for young people, through both the Youth Guarantee and the Energy & Utility Skills Sector Entry Pilot.

The pilot is delivered jointly by DWP and Energy & Utility Skills, and offers nine accredited training modules, guaranteed interviews and has an expected 75% progression rate into work. Industry leaders including the National Grid, M Group, Murphy’s and Severn Trent have already committed to the scheme.

The package of measures under the Youth Guarantee include a Youth Jobs Grant worth £3,000 for employers for every young person they hire aged 18-24 who has been on UC for six months, an expanded Jobs Guarantee offering subsidised work for eligible 18 to 24-year-olds, and new foundation apprenticeships in key sectors, including hospitality.

On top of this, the government is continuing its commitment to delivering Youth Hubs to every local area in Great Britain to establish a national network and address the almost one million young people not earning or learning – a rise of 248,000 between 2021 to 2024 – so that every young person can progress wherever they live.

Alongside these measures, JobHelp provides young people with free, practical support to navigate their job search from CV tips and interview guidance to training opportunities and government support all in one place.

Further Information

Businesses interested in supporting the Youth Guarantee, either by providing work experience, training or employment opportunities, should visit business.gov.uk/recruit.