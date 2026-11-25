The First Secretary of State, Louise Haigh, set out the Government’s vision at the CBI to restore public oversight of energy and water infrastructure.

The First Secretary of State, Louise Haigh, set out the Government’s vision at the CBI to restore public oversight of energy and water infrastructure.

Every individual and business relies on key utilities, the government is today committing to a comprehensive suite of measures to fix foundational services.

Louise Haigh said that “time is a tax” being levied against British businesses and investors acting as a drag-anchor on the UK economy.

Juergen Maier has been appointed as the government’s new Northern Growth and Reindustrialisation Commissioner.

Essential services will be brought back into public control, to get the foundations right so private enterprise can invent, compete and grow, as the First Secretary of State makes the business case for change at the CBI annual conference today.

A status quo of overpriced energy and water and a thicket of slow and overlapping regulation has inflated operating costs and stalled investment, impacting business and consumers alike.

Every individual and business relies on these fundamental services, the government is today committing to a comprehensive suite of measures.

The First Secretary of State said quangos whose functions could and should be delivered by departments or devolved were firmly in the government’s sights.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh said:

A monopoly is not a market. For forty years, we pretended otherwise in the things that matter most. And British business has paid the price. Public control is not anti-business. It’s about getting the foundations right, so private enterprise can do what it does best. Invent. Compete. Grow. It doesn’t take Britain somewhere radical. It moves us towards our peers, in Europe and America. Affordable. Investable. Accountable. These are the tests we have set ourselves. And we want to achieve them by working with you. Not as critics on the sidelines. But in collaboration, as partners, building it together. Because when Britain’s foundations are strong, British business is unstoppable.

Juergen Maier has been appointed as the government’s new Northern Growth and Reindustrialisation Commissioner. The new Commissioner will work with Mayoral Strategic Authorities, city and local leaders to champion their investment and innovation ambitions, helping to unlock private investment, tackle barriers to growth and strengthen collaboration between business and government.

Energy:

We have already halted the introduction of the Gas Shipper Obligation levy on bills. We will construct an energy system where we build what we need, where we need it. This approach prioritises cheap and clean power, stimulates demand, and accelerates electrification, alongside strategic network expansion aligned with user demand.

Grids:

The surest route to energy security and economic competitiveness is clean electricity that protects Britain from volatile fossil fuel markets. To maximise the full benefits of this, we must accelerate grid connections and prioritise the infrastructure we need.

That’s why we are introducing competition into the build out of our network, including through the Great British Grid. We are imposing tougher penalties on network companies that fail to deliver a grid slot on time.

To clear a grid demand-connections backlog that has tripled to 125 gigawatts, the government is overhauling the system to prioritise connections for demand projects of strategic national importance.

Water:

The First Secretary noted the public’s discontent with the water industry. She affirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring the whole of the water industry works in the public interest, with the Water Bill coming next year.

With water bills projected to rise by 36% between 2025 and 2030, the First Secretary of State warned that without intervention, consumers risk further steep increases at the next price review. The Government will match or exceed planned environmental improvements by prioritising nature-based solutions, committing to restoring wetlands, managing whole catchments, and working directly with land managers.

Rewiring the state:

As part of wider efforts to restructure state functions, Ministers will transfer powers from non-departmental public bodies to departmental oversight, enhancing democratic accountability and public stewardship over critical national utilities. The government will review the operational functions of these bodies to establish opportunities for devolution, dissolution, or direct integration within ministerial departments.