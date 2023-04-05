Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Government unveils taskforce chair to boost older people's housing
- Department of Health and Social Care
A new taskforce to help improve housing options for older people will be headed by Professor Julienne Meyer
Professor Meyer, a leading expert in care for older people, will chair the Older People’s Housing Taskforce, spearheading work to support the growth of a thriving older people’s housing sector across the country.
The taskforce will work across housing, heath, and care sectors to drive an increase in the volume and range of housing options and make recommendations to the Government.
The appointment was unveiled as part of the government’s Adult Social Care Implementation plan published by the Department for Health yesterday.
Housing Minister Rachel Maclean said:
Making sure older people can access the right homes that meet their needs later in life is a government priority. And by unlocking more housing for older people, we can also have a hugely beneficial impact on their health and wellbeing.
I am very excited to have Professor Meyer leading this taskforce, as we radically improve the choices available to older people, whether that’s retirement housing or support to help people live independently for longer.
Older People’s Housing Taskforce Chair Professor Julienne Meyer said:
I am delighted to be leading the taskforce, an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of older people. Working between housing, health and social care will be critical to its success and I’m looking forward to advising government on proposals that give older people more choices in later life.
The taskforce will run for up to 12 months and will produce an independent report to DLUHC and DHSC Ministers, with interim findings available after 6 months.
The panel is expected to include up to 14 members with expertise from the social and private retirement sector, local government, adult social care, and from investors and developers.
Professor Meyer co-founded My Home Life, an international collaborative initiative to promote quality of life in care homes for older people. A former nurse, she has led research in care for older people at City University of London for 23 years. During her career, she worked in a variety of different settings (health, social care, and housing; general and mental health; primary, secondary, and tertiary care).
Professor Meyer will work with the government to finalise the Taskforce membership and the group’s Terms of Reference, with a first meeting to take place by Spring once all members are confirmed.
This work will be taken in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care, building on the commitments set out in DHSC’s adult social care reforms yesterday.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-unveils-taskforce-chair-to-boost-older-peoples-housing
