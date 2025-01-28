National Infrastructure Commission
Government update on plans to tackle planning delays "welcome and timely"
The government has published over the weekend (26 January) more details of its programme of planning reforms, as part of its Plan for Change to deliver long term growth.
The update provides more details of the reforms in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill designed to speed up the approval of major infrastructure projects. A Planning Reform Working Paper published alongside the announcement sets out how the government will approach reforms to the consent process: including on proposing five-yearly updates for National Policy Statements which guide planning decisions, allowing for “modular” updates of those same statements, and clarifying the guidance on consultation, to avoid the need for consulting (on things like environmental assessments) multiple times.
Importantly, these proposals align with recommendations made by the Commission in its own report on improving the performance of the planning system for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs).
Deputy Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission Julia Prescot yesterday said:
“This update about government’s plans to speed up planning decisions on major infrastructure projects is welcome and timely: our economic success depends on narrowing the gap between the infrastructure we have and that which we need, but we can’t do that with a planning system that too often delays investment in essential assets.
“It’s pleasing to see government has accepted the recommendations from our planning study on updating the national policy statements guiding decisions and dealing with the duplication of effort on environmental reporting. This announcement sends a clear signal to investors and operators that the planning system will be a true enabler of long term economic growth.”
The government has also published a working paper setting out its approach to its ten-year strategy infrastructure strategy, that will be a crucial element underpinning its growth mission. It confirms that the strategy, expected in June, will draw extensively upon the analysis already undertaken by the Commission for its second National Infrastructure Assessment from October 2023, including on speeding up infrastructure planning. The working paper also confirms that the Commission will undertake further additional work in support of the development of the government’s strategy, specifically on the elements of an effective project pipeline and on ways to ensure the strategy supports a more spatial approach to infrastructure planning.
