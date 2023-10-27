Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Government urges jobseekers to consider careers in “booming” beauty industry
This week marks British Beauty Week (26th – 30th October) which highlights Britain’s thriving and influential beauty brands.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is using the celebration to call on jobseekers to consider one of the range of roles and fields the sector offers as their next career move, with over 4,000 vacancies live on the Government’s Find a Job portal. This includes beautician, merchandiser and lecturer roles, and other fulfilling positions to suit different levels of experience.
The Prime Minister has previously praised the British industry for being the best of British business and with an annual worth £20 billion to the UK economy, the sector is an important part of the Government’s drive to grow the economy.
Diane Whitbread, one of the DWP’s Employer Engagement Advisors, said:
“I encourage jobseekers from all backgrounds to use British Beauty Week to consider a role in beauty as their next move. This booming sector offers a range of exciting roles and skills development along with progression opportunities and a new sense of purpose.
“Our Jobcentre network can provide crucial advice to all jobseekers and my dedicated colleagues, including work coaches stand ready to help people begin rewarding careers within this dynamic industry.”
Jobcentres across Great Britain are available to help claimants secure a beauty-based role and work closely with employers to fill and promote key vacancies, including Elite Hotels, who own three premium hotels in the South of England. The Government works closely with the British Beauty Council to drive excellence across the industry. Since its inception in 2018, the council has acted as the champion of the sector, providing financial support and guidance to hundreds of thousands of workers.
Millie Kendal OBE, the British Beauty Council’s CEO added:
“The British Beauty industry makes a bigger contribution to the UK’s GDP than the creative, arts, and entertainment sector, and the aerospace manufacturing sector, however many people are unaware of the diverse range of opportunities available in the sector.
“In order to highlight the diverse opportunities available in the sector, the Council has launched its ‘Future Talent Programme’, which is designed to uncover unique roles in technology, fragrance, sustainability, and cosmetic science to people aged 11-18 years old. Through engaging short films, the programme is dedicated to ensuring a pipeline of unique talent to a creative, innovative, entrepreneurial sector.”
Jobseekers can also tap into the DWP’s Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs). SWAPs provide opportunities to learn new skills and get working experience in relevant industries. Lasting up to six weeks, schemes involve pre-employment training, work experience with an employer in the industry and at the end of the programme, either a job interview or help with the application process. There are several SWAPs linked to beauty with a specific focus on job vacancies in hair, beauty and fitness.
This summer, Jobcentre Plus ran a SWAP with leading firm L’Oréal Paris in North London for Beauty Counter Advisor which included bespoke training from a local college. All candidates were successful in securing a role with the French company.
Additional information
- According to the Value of Beauty report (2023), the industry supports 550,00 total jobs across media, services, STEM roles and more. 81% of those employed are women and 86% of business-owners, providing that beauty opportunities provide a strong basis for social mobility and access to under-represented portions of the population.
Contact Press Office
Media enquiries for this press release – 0300 046 1007
Follow DWP on:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-urges-jobseekers-to-consider-careers-in-booming-beauty-industry
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Back to work boost for disability benefit claimants as ground-breaking employment scheme expanded26/10/2023 11:20:00
A pilot scheme for disabled people and people with health conditions to explore barriers to work will be rolled out to 12 new areas.
Employment boost for thousands of parents on Universal Credit25/10/2023 10:10:00
Thousands of parents on Universal Credit will be supported to increase their chances of getting a job or up their work hours from today (Wednesday 25th October)
Families in need encouraged to check for local cost-of-living support as 26 million awards already made16/10/2023 14:20:00
Vulnerable households have received more than 26 million awards from the DWP’s Household Support Fund since its launch in October 2021, according to new figures.
Government launches new crackdown on parents who refuse to pay child maintenance03/10/2023 13:10:00
Parents who refuse to pay child maintenance will face accelerated sanctions as Ministers announce the introduction of new powers to speed up strong enforcement action and other reforms to make the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) fairer.
Government announces employment support boost for over 30,000 economically inactive young people26/09/2023 10:10:10
The expansion of the Youth Offer to inactive claimants, for the first time, will begin immediately to help young people into work and improve wellbeing.
Second 2023 to 2024 Cost of Living Payment dates announced20/09/2023 13:05:00
Millions of households across the UK will receive £300 directly from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) between 31 October and 19 November.
Pension saving boost for millions receives Royal Assent19/09/2023 15:10:00
A Private Members’ Bill to help millions save more into their pension and start saving sooner has cleared Parliament and been granted Royal Assent.
25,000 people to be helped into work as government ramps up roll-out of flagship Universal Support scheme13/09/2023 12:05:00
Up to 25,000 people will benefit from new employment support starting today as part of the Government’s flagship Universal Support programme.