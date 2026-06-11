Government welcomes expert-led recommendations for a new bovine TB eradication strategy

Experts recommend new science-led approach aiming to protect farmers and reduce infection

New measures were yesterday (Wednesday 10 June) recommended to help tackle bovine tuberculosis (bTB) as part of the Government’s drive to achieve TB-free status for England by 2038.

Bovine TB remains one of the most significant animal health challenges facing England. The disease continues to impose a heavy emotional and financial burden on farming families, disrupt rural businesses and leads to the loss of thousands of cattle and the culling of badgers in affected areas every year.

For too long, bovine TB has constrained the full potential of England’s livestock sector. Achieving TB-free status would mean healthier cattle, stronger farm businesses and greater confidence to invest, while enhancing the reputation of British livestock and supporting future trade opportunities.

An independent steering group of farmers, scientists, veterinarians and academics was convened by Defra after the government entered office in 2024 to review and redesign England’s approach to achieve TB-free status and recommend how progress towards eradication can be accelerated.

The group has now delivered a comprehensive package of science-led recommendations for government to consider as it develops the next phase of England’s bovine TB eradication strategy.

Many of the recommendations focus on intervening earlier to prevent disease spread, including through strengthened cattle controls, improved surveillance, enhanced testing and vaccination. Together, they reflect the importance of reducing infection before it becomes established, while supporting the long-term transition away from widespread badger culling.

Bovine TB remains a deeply contested and often polarised issue, particularly around wildlife and the role of badgers in disease transmission. This government has committed to ending the badger cull by the end of this Parliament, and the 2025 culling season marked the final year of industry-led culling in England’s High Risk and Edge Areas.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle yesterday said:

This Government is determined to remove the barriers that hold farmers back from reaching their full potential. Whether it is bovine TB or other challenges facing the sector, our message is clear: we are on famers’ side. By working together, we can protect animal health and help British agriculture succeed as we move towards our goal of achieving TB free status for England by 2038.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss, yesterday said:

Bovine TB is a complex disease and eradicating it requires a sustained, evidence-led disease control approach. The recommendations published today reflect the importance of early detection, effective ongoing surveillance and robust disease controls. Together with continued advances in areas such as vaccination, these measures can strengthen our response and accelerate our progress towards eradication.

Ministers will now carefully consider the Steering Group’s findings alongside existing evidence, stakeholder views and delivery considerations.

Fighting TB has a huge toll on farmers, veterinarians, farming businesses and their cattle. This government will continue to listen to farmers and adapt scientifically robust measures with cattle controls at the centre of disease management.

This Government is already delivering on some of these recommendations, including:

continued development of a safe and effective cattle vaccine;

the wider roll-out of gamma testing;

the establishment of a new badger vaccination field force;

and a new badger found dead programme to monitor TB in badger populations

By combining strengthened cattle measures, improved testing, vaccination and wildlife disease control, the Government aims to continue driving down infection rates and move England closer to becoming TB free.

A full copy of the steering group’s recommendations has been published on the TB Hub.