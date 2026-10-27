Government welcomes Official Partners for COP31 Pavilion

Kraken Technologies, National Grid, Octopus Energy, and SSE will sponsor the UK Pavilion at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

This year’s COP31 UK Pavilion Official Partners represent some of the UK’s leading clean energy and digital technology businesses.

National Grid and SSE have been official UK Pavilion partners every year since COP26 in Glasgow, while Octopus Energy has sponsored the Pavilion since COP28.

The UK government has also welcomed Kraken Technologies as a new partner to the COP31 portfolio.

All 4 partners met with Katie White, the Minister for Climate Transition, on Thursday 15 October to discuss how government and business can work together to accelerate the clean energy transition and deliver practical action at COP31.

Sponsorship reduces the cost of the Pavilion to the taxpayer and gives partners an opportunity to demonstrate to COP delegates how UK expertise, investment and innovation can deliver the energy transition.

Throughout COP31, the UK Pavilion will host panel discussions, roundtables and receptions showcasing British climate leadership, bringing together governments, businesses and civil society to turn ambition into practical action.

COP31 takes place from 9 to 20 November 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye, and the UK Pavilion will be open for the duration of the conference.

Notes to Editors

Information from the sponsors:

Kraken Technologies

Kraken is the most-loved and proven operating system for energy. Powered by Utility-Grade AI™ and deep industry expertise, it brings data, automation and AI together in one platform, delivering better outcomes from generation through distribution to supply for more than 90 million accounts worldwide. Headquartered in London and New York, with regional centres in Paris, Tokyo and Melbourne, Kraken’s mission is to accelerate the energy transition and improve 1 billion lives.

Devrim Celal, Chief Flexibility and Marketing Officer yesterday said:

Kraken started in the UK and today supports utilities around the world, managing more than 10 GW of flexibility, equivalent to the capacity of 6 large coal-fired power stations, without the need to build any. Electrification is central to our mission to make a big green dent in the universe, and so is getting more from the grid we already have. We are proud to be an Official Partner of UK Pavilion at COP31 and to work alongside the UK government to show how British technology can accelerate the global energy transition.

National Grid

National Grid is a leading energy company operating in the UK and US. We provide the essential infrastructure that delivers safe, reliable and affordable energy, and we are investing significantly in our networks to connect new sources of generation. This supports electrification and meets growing demand in order to enable the growth, jobs and opportunities that energy makes possible.

Claire Lund, Chief Sustainability Officer yesterday said:

Energy networks have a critical role to play in delivering secure and affordable energy while supporting economic growth and jobs. As economies electrify and demand grows, international partnerships are more important than ever. COP31 is an important opportunity to share practical solutions, learn from each other and accelerate delivery. National Grid is proud to support the UK Pavilion and contribute our experience.

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy is a global clean energy and technology business, driving the affordable, green energy system of the future. Under its own retail brand, Octopus delvers world-class customer service and cutting-edge energy products to 11 million households globally.

The company is driving the electrification of heat and transport through smart tariffs and innovative clean tech, with operations spanning 27 countries and the entire energy value chain. It operates a £7 billion renewables portfolio as well as thriving EV leasing, heat pump, and solar businesses.

Backed by pension funds, investors and energy giants, Octopus Energy Group businesses deliver cheaper, greener energy and cutting-edge tech to countries and customers worldwide.

Greg Jackson, Founder and CEO of Octopus Energy yesterday said:

As yet another record-hot summer shows, tackling climate change remains a priority. But just as the space race brought incredible new inventions to improve the world, so the technologies of tackling climate are now bringing us cheaper energy and, even more crucially, energy security. Nations that make the right decisions at and after COP will be the ones which see less vulnerability to foreign powers, lower energy costs and higher economic growth.

SSE

SSE is a leading generator of renewables and flexible energy in the GB and Ireland markets, and one of the world’s fastest-growing electricity networks companies.

This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers.

Our purpose is to be restless every day until we make electricity clean, affordable and available for all.

Martin Pibworth, Chief Executive, SSE yesterday said: