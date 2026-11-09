The Government has indicated it will legislate for a mandatory due diligence regime to tackle forced labour in UK supply chains, after sustained pressure from the BIST Committee.

On 4 July 2026, the Committee published a report on how the UK could deal with a tariff-warring US administration, urging the Government to shift focus from negotiations that had failed to establish any new economic relationship or even trade certainty.

The Committee’s report repeated the call that ministers update measures in the Modern Slavery Act to ensure the UK did not "become a dumping ground for goods produced with exploitative labour”. The lack of such safeguards was cited by the US administration in justifying new tariffs.

The Committee has made the call to strengthen safeguards against forced labour since its hearing with Chinese firm Shein, in which the firm's representative repeatedly declined to confirm whether its products contained cotton sourced from China, including Xinjiang. The session underlined the need for enforceable duties requiring companies to identify and tackle exploitation.

The Government's review of Responsible Business Conduct was published last week, as urged by the Committee.

Chair comment

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the BIST Committee, said: