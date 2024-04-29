Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Government Work Scheme delivers almost 100,000 placements highlighting Britain's new approach to Welfare
Almost 100,000 workplace training places have been delivered in the past year for jobseekers, smashing the Government’s 80,000 annual target, new data has revealed.
- Record number of workplace training places have been delivered this year helping boost jobseeker skills and the economy
- Significant milestone hit as Prime Minister sets out welfare reforms to jumpstart UK labour market
- DWP working directly with businesses to hire work-ready Brits and reduce dependence on foreign labour
- Comes in week that NICs cuts worth £900 hit pay packets ensuring work pays
Part of the Government’s plan to help people back to work and grow the economy, Sector-based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) help benefit claimants move off welfare and into work by providing tailored training and work experience before a guaranteed job interview. Businesses who are actively hiring help craft these six-weeks on-the-job programmes, so that participants gain the right experience and skills for their roles.
The latest figures published this week show that in the last year 98,710 places were delivered - the highest annual figure yet. It brings the total number of SWAP starts to 283,930 – in sectors ranging from coding to hospitality, construction, health and social care.
It comes in the week that the Government’s NICs cuts worth £900 to the average worker hits pay packets as part of the plan to cut taxes, grow the economy and build a brighter future for hard-working families.
Backed by industry giants such as UKHospitality, the British Chamber of Commerce and Business in the Community, alongside household brands like Amazon, JD Sports and Lidl, jobseekers leave SWAPs work ready as they apply for live job roles.
The milestone follows the Government’s bold new vision for welfare, with the Prime Minister outlining reforms to tackle inactivity as we give more Brits the skills and support to get back into work as we bring down migration levels.
Secretary of State for Work & Pensions, Mel Stride MP yesterday said:
Our Jobcentres are a proven route to changing lives through work and the learning and upskilling opportunities they provide are second to none.
As part of our plan to build our new welfare settlement for Britain and grow the economy, this major milestone helps people get on with the skills they need to secure a great job, a higher wage, and a brighter future for their family.
After the Prime Minister announced the accelerated rollout of Universal Credit last week, together with increases to the Administrative Earnings Threshold (AET), even more claimants will benefit from the dedicated employment support offered through our Jobcentres.
This includes all the programmes under the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) £2.5bn Back to Work Plan, which is set to help over a million people, including those with long-term health conditions to break down barriers to work.
Keith, 47, from St Austell was looking to change careers after he finished a previous role.
Keith yesterday said:
I was very interested in getting into Mental Health Care, but I had no qualifications or experience in the area. My Work Coach Tom was really supportive and told me how I could get experience in the sector through a SWAP with the NHS.
The SWAP opened my eyes to the type of roles available within the NHS and gave me the confidence I needed to kickstart my new career. I’m now working as a Developmental Mental Health Assistant and cannot believe I’ve reached my dream of working in Mental Health so quickly with the help of SWAPs.
Whether it’s someone’s first job or a career change, jobseekers of any age and experience can access invaluable work experience through SWAPs for a role actively being recruited for.
Andrew Bush, CPO of Greene King, yesterday said:
We were really pleased to be part of the sector-based work academy in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions and other hospitality employers.
Through collaboration, we were able to create a programme that gave candidates a greater insight into our exciting industry, providing opportunities for many to achieve a fulfilling career in hospitality.
The Government is taking the long-term decisions to ensure the resilience of the UK’s labour market, building a strong economy where hard work is rewarded and where everyone has a brighter future.
Alexandra Hall-Chen, Principal Advisor for Employment and Skills with the Institute of Directors yesterday said:
At a time when many businesses are struggling to recruit the skills they need, SWAPs provide a valuable means by which employers can tap into a wider pool of candidates.
By providing jobseekers with support and training targeted at key sectors, SWAPs are a key tool in tackling both skills shortages and barriers to employment.
Further Information
- See the full breakdown of statistics for Sector-based Work Academies here:
-
This includes:
- 98,710 in the latest financial year
- 283,930 SWAP starts in total
- 108,090 for 20 - 29 year olds
-
40,670 for over 50’s
- SWAPs provide jobseekers with 6 weeks pre-employment training, vocational training run by a local college or training provider, work experience with an employer and a job interview with an employer in the sector at the end of the programme.
- SWAPs are available for jobseekers claiming Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) in England and Scotland.
- Jobseekers or benefit claimants should contact their local Jobcentre Plus for more information about local SWAP opportunities available to them.
- Jobseekers looking for a job can use the Find a Job website on gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-work-scheme-delivers-almost-100000-placements-highlighting-britains-new-approach-to-welfare
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Back to work boost as quarter of a million workplace training places delivered17/04/2024 15:10:00
More than a quarter of a million workplace training places for benefit claimants have been delivered in just three years, new data reveals.
£1.5 Million investment to improve in-work health services as part of government drive to tackle inactivity15/04/2024 12:10:00
Reforms to occupational health services will be shaped through a £1.5m innovation fund, as the government continues its drive to tackle in work sickness and boost economic activity using new technology and artificial intelligence.
Working parents on Universal Credit set receive up to £20,872 a year in childcare support10/04/2024 16:20:00
Parents on Universal Credit can now receive up to £1,311 more a year in childcare support following a 6.7% boost coming into effect, as the government’s expansion of free childcare for working parents delivers 150,000 places in a week.
Fraudsters behind £53.9 million benefits scam brought to justice in country’s largest benefit fraud case10/04/2024 14:15:00
A group who stole over £50 million of taxpayers’ money has been brought to justice in the largest ever benefit fraud case in England and Wales.
Government reaffirms commitment to backing pensioners with £900 rise to state pension10/04/2024 10:10:10
The State Pension is increasing by 8.5 percent as part of the Government’s commitment to support pensioners in retirement.
Half a million more benefit claimants set to benefit from back to work support as Universal Credit expands10/04/2024 09:20:00
Half a million people claiming old benefits will be invited to claim Universal Credit, unlocking all the work support it offers.
New guide published to help businesses boost disabled people’s prospects at work09/04/2024 12:20:00
A new Disability Confident guide for managers helping them recruit, retain, and foster the progression of disabled people and those with health conditions in the workplace has been published today by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
£5 billion in support for energy bills paid this Winter05/04/2024 15:25:00
An estimated £5 billion in support has been paid throughout Winter to help families with energy costs.