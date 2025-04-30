National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Government’s 6,500-teacher pledge faces uncertainties as student numbers surge
- The Department for Education (DfE) has taken steps to tackle teacher shortages, with a range of initiatives totalling £700m in 2024-25
- Further education colleges are the worst affected by shortages and DfE has predicted they could need between 8,400 and 12,400 more teachers by 2028/29 – more than government’s current pledge for new teachers
- For all but one of the past ten years, DfE has missed its target for those starting secondary school teacher training
- The National Audit Office (NAO) recommends government publishes its plan for recruiting an additional 6,500 teachers by the end of this Parliament, so the sector understands what this means in practice
The government budgeted £700 million last year for initiatives to address the critical, nationwide teacher shortage, but its latest data shows 4,000 vacancies across secondary schools and further education colleges1, says the NAO.
The new report by the independent public spending watchdog assesses whether DfE is achieving value for money through its work to recruit and retain teachers for state-funded secondary schools and further education colleges in England.
In July 2024 the government pledged to recruit 6,500 additional teachers by the end of the current Parliament – Spring 2029 at the latest – but the NAO found, given the forthcoming spending review, it is not yet clear to what extent this will address current or future shortages.
Since 2018, more teachers have been recruited than left the profession each year; however, there is a growing number of secondary school pupils, which is expected to peak in 2028, and teacher numbers are already failing to increase in line with students. Between 2015/16 and 2023/24, secondary teacher numbers increased by 3% to 217,600, while secondary school pupils rose by 15% to 3.7 million.
Growing pupil numbers will later affect further education, with DfE estimating a need for between 8,400 and 12,400 more teachers by 2028/29.
The most cited reasons schoolteachers leave the profession is due to work overload or stress2. In 2022/23, 19,900 secondary teachers left, compared with 14,700 in 2019/20 and 18,500 in 2018/19, the year before the pandemic. The proportion of secondary teachers retiring has decreased, from 33% in 2010/11 (6,900) to 7% in 2022/23 (1,500), meaning people are leaving teaching but continuing to work. Only 8,700 newly qualified teachers started work in 2023/24, the lowest number since 2010/11, while 8,200 teachers returned to the profession.
DfE has a good understanding of secondary school teacher numbers through an annual census, but its future projections do not account for existing shortages or indicate total number of teachers needed. The further education model assesses workforce needs relative to teacher numbers in 2020/21.
DfE has missed its target for those starting to train as secondary school teachers in nine of the ten previous years, missing its targets for 13 out of 18 subjects in 2024/25 including physics (31% of target met), computing (37% of target met), and foreign languages (43% of target met). It exceeded targets for classics, history, biology, physical education, and English.
In 2024-25, DfE budgeted to spend £700 million across a range of financial and non-financial initiatives3, to try to improve teacher recruitment and retention. These include training bursaries, opportunities for career development and retention payments of up to £6,000 to those qualified to teach secondary school maths, physics, chemistry or computing who choose to teach in disadvantaged schools in the first five years of their career.
Schools with more disadvantaged pupils tend to have greater staff turnover and a higher number of unfilled vacancies. In 2023/24, secondary schools with the highest percentage of disadvantaged pupils had just over a third of teachers with five years or less experience, compared with 20% in schools with the lowest percentage of disadvantaged pupils.
Teachers in further education colleges earn £10,000 less on average than secondary school teachers, making recruitment even harder. Colleges set their own pay but have said that DfE’s funding increases of £285 million for 2024-25 and £300 million for 2025-26 will mostly cover costs from increased student numbers. The government has funded a 5.5% pay rise for all schoolteachers in 2024/25, representing £1.2 billion extra funding.
DfE sees fair pay as critical for ensuring enough teachers in schools and colleges. This was backed up by stakeholders who submitted evidence to the NAO, who identified competitive pay as the most effective way to improve teacher retention and recruitment. Government needs to consider pay decisions for long-term affordability, pending a multi-year spending review.
The NAO has several recommendations to help DfE address the continuing challenges with teacher recruitment and retention, including:
- Build on the innovative steps it is taking to consider challenges across the education sector to further develop cross-sector data and insights across schools and further education colleges
- Publish a delivery plan for achieving the 6,500-teacher pledge so the sector understands what this means in practice
- Consider what more it can do to encourage those undertaking teacher training to move into teaching jobs in the state-funded sector
- Extend its evidence base on what works to recruit and retain teachers, and analyse the costs and benefits of initiatives in helping to decide where to prioritise resource
- Assess the extent to which the further education workforce model is fit for purpose
“Despite the government's pledge, secondary schools and further education colleges face a challenge in securing enough teachers to support growing student numbers. DfE must continue efforts to look at this as a cross-system issue and improve further education workforce data, to allocate funding effectively and ensure all children and young people achieve the best outcomes.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report
Teacher workforce: secondary and further education
Notes for editors
- In 2022/23, there were around 1,500 teacher vacancies (0.7% vacancy rate) and 1,700 temporarily filled posts in secondary schools. There were also around a further 2,500 teacher vacancies in general further education and sixth-form colleges (paragraph 2.37)
- In 2024, 84% of teachers who had left in the preceding year described high workload as a reason for leaving, in a survey by DfE of schoolteachers, with 75% citing stress and/or wellbeing (paragraph 2.24)
- In 2024-25, the Department for Education budgeted to spend around £700 million across a range of initiatives, other than pay and pensions, designed to improve teacher recruitment and retention. (paragraphs 2.2 to 2.30 and summarised in Figure 11)
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/governments-6500-teacher-pledge-faces-uncertainties-as-student-numbers-surge/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Regulators have failed to deliver a trusted and resilient water sector25/04/2025 14:15:00
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and water regulators have failed to drive necessary investment for the sector, which now faces significant environmental, supply and infrastructure challenges, says the National Audit Office (NAO).
Work coach shortage leads DWP to reduce support for Universal Credit claimants01/04/2025 11:15:00
The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) has reduced the level of support it offers to Universal Credit (UC) claimants due to a shortage of available work coaches at jobcentres, amid government plans to get more people into work and progressing in their careers, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
DfE must increase student numbers to realise full benefits of T Level qualifications28/03/2025 15:20:00
The Department for Education (DfE) must address issues surrounding student take-up, awareness and industry placement numbers to cement T Levels as the main technical education qualification for 16 to 19-year-olds, despite making progress since their introduction, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Lessons for public infrastructure investment using private finance26/03/2025 13:10:00
A National Audit Office (NAO) report sets out a series of insights drawn from its back catalogue of reports and discussions with stakeholders across the public and private sectors, on the various models of private financing for public infrastructure projects. The report aims to support public bodies as they consider how to finance new public infrastructure.
NHS England’s 2022 Elective Care transformation programmes did not meet all targets25/03/2025 09:15:00
NHS England’s (NHSE) three elective care transformation programmes have not fully met their goals to help reduce how long people spend waiting for elective care.
MoD oversight of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations still needs strengthening19/03/2025 14:05:00
The MoD must address risks in the organisation and operation of the RFCAs, which support and provide training sites and facilities for 31,967 reserves, who comprise nearly a fifth (18%) of the UK’s armed forces, and 139,960 cadets, says a National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Changes to Skilled Worker visas need whole government collaboration18/03/2025 09:15:00
The Skilled Worker visa is the main route for working in the UK, adaptable to economic needs and government policies.
Government’s mega-projects need stronger governance14/03/2025 15:05:00
As mega-projects can often be costly and carry much risk and uncertainty, it is important that those involved in governance and decision-making are clear about purpose, deliverability and affordability.
DBT’s approach to supporting UK industry needs boost to unlock full potential of Industrial Strategy12/03/2025 16:10:00
Weaknesses in how the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) supports UK industries must be addressed if government is to maximise the impact of its forthcoming Industrial Strategy and achieve its priority mission of growing the economy, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.