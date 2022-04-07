WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Government’s energy announcements fail the test on jobs, soaring bills and climate crisis - TUC
The government’s new energy security commitments, published today (Thursday) by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, fall short of what’s needed on jobs, soaring bills and the climate crisis, says the TUC.
The TUC recognises new government commitments to building more clean energy infrastructure, including renewable energy and nuclear power stations, but says more must be done to secure good jobs in domestic supply chains.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
"Today's announcement fails to rise to the challenge of the climate emergency. And it does little to reassure the millions of workers facing big falls in their living standards due to soaring energy costs.
“A mass home insulation programme would slash bills and create over 200,000 jobs. But it is entirely missing from the strategy.
“The strategy promises no new help to preserve jobs in energy-intensive industries, threatened by soaring energy costs. And it fails to invest in zero-carbon steel, electric vehicles, and clean manufacturing.
“Ministers should be far bolder. Now is the time for a strategy that defends and creates hundreds of thousands of jobs, delivers affordable energy to homes and workplaces and stops climate change.”
Frances added:
“Bringing a small part of National Grid into public ownership is a small positive step, recognising that planning the electricity system is best done in the public sector. It does beg the question why our grids remain privatised, slowing climate action and driving up bills. As the government takes forward this change, there must be proper engagement workers in the company and their unions.”
