Governments face losing the battle against climate change

Public action has been key to tackling past crises but governments around the world are failing to engage their citizens on the role they can play to combat climate change.

Current global climate action is starkly insufficient. Across the world, government plans leave the planet way off course for limiting temperatures to 1.50C, with gaping chasms between what governments say they will do, the policies being made and the implementation of these policies.

The First and Second World Wars, the Great Depression, the AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic are all global crises which governments have responded to urgently with both public behavioural interventions and critical structural changes.

What then, can we learn from previous crises about what a truly urgent response to climate change should look like?

