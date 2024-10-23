Governments launch Independent Water Commission in largest review of the sector since privatisation

An Independent Commission into the water sector and its regulation has been launched by the government today (Wednesday 23 October), in what is expected to form the largest review of the industry since privatisation.

The UK and Welsh Governments have introduced major legislation with new powers to bring criminal charges against water executives and a ban on bonuses.

Next stage in fixing the water industry is the launch of a wide-reaching Independent Commission to strengthen regulation, boost investment and inform further reform of the water sector.

Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Sir Jon Cunliffe appointed to Chair the Commission focusing on tackling inherited systemic problems and securing the infrastructure we need to meet the challenges of the future and clean up Britain’s rivers, lakes and seas.

The Commission forms the next stage in the Government’s long-term approach to ensuring we have a sufficiently robust and stable regulatory framework to attract the investment needed to clean up our waterways, speed up infrastructure delivery and restore public confidence in the sector.

It follows the Government’s inaugural International Investment Summit last week at which the Prime Minister spoke of the need for regulation and regulators to support growth and investment in the UK.

Launched by the UK and Welsh governments, the Commission will report back next year with recommendations to the Government on how to tackle inherited systemic issues in the water sector to restore our rivers, lakes and seas to good health, meet the challenges of the future and drive economic growth.

These recommendations will form the basis of further legislation to attract long-term investment and clean up our waters for good – injecting billions of pounds into the economy, speeding up delivery on infrastructure to support house building and addressing water scarcity, given the country needs to source an additional 5 billion litres of water a day by 2050.

Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Jon Cunliffe, will chair the Commission. With several decades of economic and regulatory experience, his appointment demonstrates the Government’s serious ambitions.

The Commission will draw upon a panel of experts from across the regulatory, environment, health, engineering, customer, investor and economic sectors. It forms part of the Government’s reset of the water sector by establishing a new partnership between government, water companies, customers, investors, and all those who enjoy our waters and work to protect our environment.

Launching the review, Secretary of State Steve Reed said:

Our waterways are polluted and our water system urgently needs fixing. That is why today we have launched a Water Commission to attract the investment we need to clean up our waterways and rebuild our broken water infrastructure. The Commission’s findings will help shape new legislation to reform the water sector so it properly serves the interests of customers and the environment.

Water Commission Chair Sir Jon Cunliffe said:

I’m honoured to be appointed as chair of the government’s new Water Commission. It is vital we deliver a better system to attract stable investment and speed up the building of water infrastructure.



Working over many years in the public sector, in environment, transport and the Treasury, and the Bank of England, I have seen how the regulation of private firms can be fundamental to incentivising performance and innovation, securing resilience and delivering public policy objectives. I am looking forward to working with experts from across the water sector, from environment and customer groups and investors, to help deliver a water sector that works successfully for both customers, investors and our natural environment.

Huw Irranca Davies, Wales’ Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, added:

This vital review couldn’t come at a more urgent time for our water environment and water industry. This shows the fresh approach of our two governments working together on an issue which affects us all as consumers, investors and as stewards of the natural world. Both the Welsh and UK Governments are determined to improve water quality and the resilience of the water sector for future generations. We have clear priorities for reform and a shared sense of the work needed across both countries’ policy and regulatory regimes to make this change happen.

A set of recommendations will be delivered to the Defra Secretary of State, and Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs next year. The UK Government and Welsh Government will then respond with the proposals they intend to take forward.