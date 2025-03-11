FDA
Government’s plans for civil service reform “lack substance”, says FDA
The FDA has criticised the government’s rhetoric surrounding the announcement of a series of civil service reforms – on performance-based pay, fast track exits for underperformers, and performance management – by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden.
Since the reforms were announced FDA General Secretary Dave Penman has made a number of media appearances to outline the union’s concerns with the lack of substance in these announcements. Speaking live on BBC News, Penman yesterday said:
“This really feels like a government that’s just trying to get a few headlines rather than actually dealing with the substance of what they really need to get to grips with, which is how you reform public services, and how you prioritise at times when resources are short.”
Penman also spoke to Sky News about the proposals, saying:
“If you look at the headlines today, they’re about sacking inefficient civil servants. Ministers will be happy with those headlines. But they’re now in government, they’re not campaigning to get in government. That means they’ve got to lead the civil service and ministers are leaders. You don’t inspire a new generation of civil servants with those sorts of headlines. Civil servants want reform. They are frustrated by bureaucracy as well. So let’s get on with that, rather than pitching these cheap headlines at the civil service.”
As quoted in the Independent, the General Secretary also yesterday said:
“If the government is serious about transforming public services they must set out what the substance of reform looks like, not just the retreading of failed ideas and narratives.
“Government should get on with the difficult job of setting those priorities rather than announcing a new performance management process for civil servants every other month.”
Penman has also made appearances on Times Radio, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio Ulster, and his comments were broadcasted across local BBC Radio channels. The FDA’s response to these announcements received coverage from The Times, BBC News online, The Guardian and Civil Service World.
