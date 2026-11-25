The Prime Minister has set out an ambition to have one million more girls involved in sport by the time the FIFA Women’s World Cup comes to the UK in 2035.

Our chief executive Simon Hayes has welcomed the announcement of a landmark ambition to drive opportunities for one million more girls to play, watch and lead in sport.

The vision, set out by the government yesterday, will see women and girls guaranteed the same access to all funded grassroots facilities as men and boys by the time the UK hosts the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2035.

Furthermore, sports will only be able to unlock public funding if they commit to structural equality – with the needs of women and girls given equal consideration to the needs of men and boys at every step.

It follows the launch of The Equal Sport Project earlier this month, when we and UK Sport committed to working with our funded partners to ensure their governance is designed by men and women, for men and women.

Click here for the full press release