GovTech Update March 2022 - The largest awards, opportunities and expiries in Public Sector IT

Your monthly update on recently published opportunities, the largest technology contracts awarded and contracts that are due to expire this time next year in the Public Sector technology market. Powered by Tussell.

techUK is delighted to have teamed up with Tussell, a leading data provider on public sector contracts, to bring you monthly updates on contracts and opportunities in the govtech market. Every month we’ll be producing member-only insights on recently published opportunities, the largest tech contracts published over the previous month, and some large tech contracts that are due to expire this time next year, so people can plan accordingly.

Live opportunities in Public Sector IT

Biggest contracts awarded

Expiries

The expiration date of existing contracts gives some indication of which buyers might be in the market for IT services in the near future.

Click here for the full press release