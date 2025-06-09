Welsh Government
GPs trained to spot endometriosis earlier
GPs across Wales are being trained to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis earlier, to help improve women's care and diagnosis.
One in 10 women suffer from endometriosis in Wales – a painful condition which can take years to diagnose – and it is a priority area in the women’s health plan, which was launched six months ago.
The new expert-led training programme is one of the women's health initiatives Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) provides for GPs, which is helping to improve women’s experience of healthcare in Wales, in line with the plan’s aims.
The endometriosis training has led to a 43% increase in participating GPs' knowledge of the condition and more confidence in discussing symptoms and treatment options with women.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy recently said:
Women have told us that they feel they are not heard, and their symptoms are ignored. This training ensures women's voices are central to their healthcare experience, and it helps GPs support their patients more effectively.
Endometriosis can have a huge impact on a woman’s quality of life, their work and their relationships.
I am determined our women's health plan will drive real improvements in women's health outcomes and reduce inequalities.
Dr Mirka Slavska, an obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, who delivered the training, recently said:
I was delighted to deliver this training with Health Education and Improvement Wales.
The session covered differential diagnoses, referral pathways, novel diagnostic and treatment options, and introduced the Endometriosis Cymru symptom reporting tool.
The excellent feedback we received reflects the value of equipping healthcare professionals with current, practical knowledge to improve care for those living with endometriosis.
Endometriosis is one of eight priority areas for improving healthcare for women and girls in the Women’s health plan, which was published in December.
Key achievements since the plan’s launch include:
- work to scope and develop a women's health hub in every health board area by March 2026
- Wales' first women's health research centre funded by Health Care and Research Wales
- a focused call for research about women's health communication
Dr Helen Munro, clinical lead for Women’s Health in Wales, recently (Saturday 7 June) provided an update about the development of the new health hubs at the Everywoman Festival in Cardiff. She said:
Meeting women’s needs across their life course will be at the heart of the new women’s health hubs.
This is where healthcare professionals will join up with existing services to provide women’s health services within our communities. The needs of our local populations, together with existing resources and infrastructure will guide the design and delivery of the hubs.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/gps-trained-spot-endometriosis-earlier
