Grangemouth workers receive ‘training guarantee’

Over 260 workers have received 1:1 skills support from Forth Valley College to support their transition into new, high-skilled jobs, with 184 workers already beginning training

signals swift delivery of the Prime Minister’s commitment to a ‘training guarantee’ to secure a future for workers, as part of the Plan for Change

Energy Secretary and Energy Minister join Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy in first Grangemouth Investment Taskforce meeting today to discuss securing private investment and a long-term future for Grangemouth – backed by £200 million from the UK government, and £25 million from the Scottish Government

Petroineos refinery workers at Grangemouth are being actively supported through the Prime Minister’s commitment to a ‘training guarantee’ to help secure new well-paid work, as part of the UK and Scottish Governments’ pledge to secure a future for those affected by the closure of the oil refinery.

The government took swift action to protect workers after Petroineos confirmed their plans to close the refinery, including announcing up to £10 million to provide new skills support that will help the site’s workers into good clean energy jobs, as well as supporting new energy projects in the region. This also included a commitment from the Prime Minister in February to deliver a ‘training guarantee’.

This guarantee is now being delivered, with 184 out of 300 workers having now engaged in retraining activity with the majority of the remaining workforce registered for training.

Workers have been offered a wide range of training opportunities, including renewable energy upskilling courses and wind turbine engineering courses, paid for and supported by the UK and Scottish Governments. This will provide them with the vital skills needed to secure new jobs, including in the clean energy sector – which currently supports more than 42,000 jobs in Scotland.

Every Petroineos worker affected by the decision to close the oil refinery has now been provided the opportunity for 1:1 interviews with careers specialists at Forth Valley College.

These will help identify their skills, qualifications and training needs to create a programme of bespoke courses that will ensure their smooth transition into new roles – supporting the next generation of good jobs and driving economic growth as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

It comes as the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin and Energy Minister Michael Shanks join the Office for Investment, Scottish Enterprise, National Wealth Fund and Scottish National Investment Bank for the inaugural Grangemouth Investment Taskforce meeting today where they will discuss securing private investment in the future of the site – with 66 enquiries received so far.

Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:

The workforce at Grangemouth is highly skilled with significant transferrable experience which our training commitment recognises by providing tailored support for workers into new employment opportunities. As well as continuing to work to secure the site’s long-term industrial future, we want to ensure no worker is left behind and that they are equipped with the skills they need to secure good jobs. This is our Plan for Change in action.

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said:

The Scottish Government’s immediate focus has rightly been on supporting workers who have lost their jobs. We committed up to £450,000 to ensure that they are supported and assisted to secure other employment and to contribute their valuable skills to Scotland’s green economy. That is why we are also working to secure Grangemouth’s role in that future and create an investible industrial strategy for the site. It’s clear that real progress is being made on the findings from Project Willow. We are working closely with Scottish Enterprise - who are already assessing nearly 70 inquiries aligned to the full range of technologies set out in the report - and we are determined to ensure we realise the full potential for the site’s transformation.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:

We know this is a worrying time for workers and their families at Grangemouth. I am pleased more than 260 highly skilled workers have already received support from Forth Valley College thanks to funding from the UK government as part of the £100 million Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal package. By offering bespoke training in renewable energy and wind turbine engineering, we’re not just supporting individual workers but also helping Scotland lead the way in clean energy jobs. We are determined that Grangemouth will have a green energy future and have committed £200 million through the National Wealth Fund toward that.

Kenny MacInnes, Principal of Forth Valley College, said:

The College continues to work extremely hard to make sure that all the Petroineos employees affected by the refinery closure, are able to access the support they need as they begin their transition into new training, careers and jobs. We are making learning work in our Forth Valley communities and beyond, and we want to assure everyone that we will continue to be there for them as they take the next steps in their careers and their studies.

Steven Bell, former Hazardous Areas Technician at Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery, said:

The support I received from Forth Valley College with retraining during the redundancy process has been exceptional. From my 1:1 meetings discussing courses that I would be interested in and what my future career path might be, right through to getting booked onto the courses I had selected, nothing was too much trouble. All in all, I can say I am absolutely delighted with what Forth Valley College have provided for me during this process.

The training support has helped workers enter new employment. For example, former Hazardous Areas Technician Steven Bell took part in a range of courses that enabled him to renew his Electricians Grade Card, as well as courses in working in hazardous areas which will support him in his new role as a Compliance Supervisor with a company involved in the pharmaceutical and distillery sector.

It follows the publication of a feasibility report ‘Project Willow’ that provided nine proposals for Grangemouth, backed by £200 million from the UK government and £25 million from the Scottish Government, which will support jobs, unlock investment and drive growth.

The report sets out various options for the site, including plastics recycling, hydrogen production and other projects that could create up to 800 jobs by 2040. This will help to grow the economy and deliver on both governments’ shared ambition to secure a long-term future for Grangemouth – with Scottish Enterprise already receiving a high level of interest from potential investors.

The UK government is unlocking Scotland’s clean energy potential and recently awarded £55.7 million to the Port of Cromarty Firth to develop and manufacture new floating offshore wind farms in Scotland. It has also launched a Skills Passport to support oil and gas workers to identify routes into several roles in offshore wind including construction and maintenance.