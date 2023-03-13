Grant funding awarded to help vulnerable people with legal issues

The grant will help thousands more people get access to early legal help after the government announced £12 million of new grant funding in November 2022.

This new grant will run from July 2023 until March 2025, with a greater emphasis on the provision of at court support and building an evidence base through robust data collection. The Access to Justice Foundation has published details on how to apply.

The funding will be awarded to charities providing advice and support to people with legal problems– helping them to better understand their issues and avoid costly court proceedings. This will help to ensure that for those cases where court or tribunal proceedings are necessary, people have the support they need to navigate the process effectively.

This funding adds to more than £5 million of investment from MOJ in this financial year, including a £1 million cost-of-living grant, to help organisations respond to increasing demand for free legal advice. Specialist guidance is offered in person, by telephone or online, to help deal with problems before they escalate or to support those who need to appear in court.

The current Help Accessing Legal Support grant worth £4.8 million will conclude in June 2023.

The Access to Justice Foundation has now launched the application process to award funding to organisations that will directly offer guidance and support. The closing date for applications is 4pm on Friday 5 May 2023.