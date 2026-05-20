Grant funding competition to support HMCTS digital support service

Read more about the grant competition and how organisations can apply for funding

HMCTS has launched a new grant competition to fund organisations to provide digital support for people who struggle to use online court and tribunal services, whether that’s due to limited access, skills or confidence.

Our Digital Support Service has been running since 2022 and has delivered over 12,000 support session to help people access and complete online forms. We created the service to make sure people are not left behind as more services move online.

We are now changing how the service will be delivered in future. It will continue to support users, but instead of using a single supplier, we will fund third sector organisations through a grant competition to provide support in their local areas.

We know that people who are digitally excluded often face a range of barriers, including access to technology, confidence and wider personal challenges. Support works best when it is delivered by organisations with the right expertise and local connections, including those who can reach people who may not come forward for help.

The grant will:

Help digitally excluded people overcome barriers to using HMCTS online services

reach those who need support who we know are a harder to reach group

make sure services remain fair and accessible

Funding will be split across 11 regions in England and Wales. Third sector organisations will be able to apply for one or more areas.

If you are a third sector organisation that has experience in supporting users with HMCTS services or supporting digitally excluded user, you will be able to apply for funding through the grant competition. Full details, including how to apply, is available on the Find a Grant website.